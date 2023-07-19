Cruz, Cornyn Introduce Senate Resolution Celebrating Texas Tech Centennial 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced a Senate resolution celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Texas Tech University. Text is below, and you can view the full resolution here.

“Whereas, in 2023, Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the University;

Whereas, established as Texas Technological College in 1923, the University opened 2 years later with an enrollment of 914 undergraduate students;

Whereas, in 1936, a division of graduate studies was added, and in 1969 the college was renamed Texas Tech University;

Whereas the University has distinguished itself by earning—

(1) the Very High Research Activity designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education;

(2) recognition as both a Veteran Friendly Institution and an honoree on the ‘Best for Vets: Employers’ list by the Military Times; and

(3) recognition by the United States Department of Education as a Hispanic-serving institution;

Whereas, in the last 3 years, faculty members of Texas Tech University received 23 Fulbright Scholar Awards, 8 National Science Foundation Career Awards, and 7 National Endowment for the Humanities grants;

Whereas Texas Tech University alumni include Governors from Texas and Colorado, multiple members of the United States Congress and State legislatures, stars of stage, screen, and music, and leaders and captains of industry, science, engineering, agriculture, and more;

Whereas, as of the adoption of this resolution, Texas Tech University serves more than 40,000 students and offers over 150 undergraduate, 100 graduate, and 50 doctoral programs across 13 colleges and schools;

Whereas Texas Tech University has international campuses and study abroad programs;

Whereas Texas Tech University has award-winning academic programs, including the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the School of Medicine, the School of Law, Whitacre College of Engineering, and the Rawls College of Business;

Whereas, in recent years, Texas Tech University inaugurated the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, the first school of veterinary medicine in the State of Texas in more than 100 years;

Whereas Texas Tech University takes great pride in the 17 varsity sports that represent the University and in membership of the Big 12 Conference;

Whereas the Red Raiders have won 27 Big 12 Conference titles, including 11 in the past 7 years, and alumni of the University include Olympic and Super Bowl champions;

and Whereas, since the founding of the University 100 years ago, Texas Tech University has provided generations of Texans with a strong foundation for achievement, and in so doing, the University has contributed significantly to the prosperity and vitality of the Lone Star State and the Nation: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate commemorates the 100th anniversary of Texas Tech University and extends to all those associated with this noteworthy institution sincere best wishes for the future.”