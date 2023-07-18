Sugar Land Heritage Foundation Announces 2023 President and New Board Members  

The Sugar Land Heritage Foundation announces the recently elected president for 2023 and the addition of three new board members.

Elected to serve as board president is Carolyn Gilligan, Retired Engineer. When asked why she serves on the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation board, Gilligan stated, “We have such a unique history in Sugar Land, with its beginnings as the site chosen by Stephen F. Austin for his personal settlement, through the reconstruction era and the many years as a company town based on the philosophy of welfare capitalism. It is important to preserve this history for future generations.” The Foundation thanks retiring Board President, Roy Cordes for his invaluable contribution as President and for his continued support as a member of the board.

New members elected to the board include:

James Amaro, Owner, Amaro Law Firm. Amaro’s family emigrated to Sugar Land in 1918 after fleeing the civil war in Mexico. Many of Amaro’s family, going back to his grandparents, worked at Imperial Sugar and are buried at the historical San Isidro Cemetery in Sugar Land. The family also has a long history with Saint Theresa’s Catholic Church in Sugar Land. When Amaro refers to Sugar Land, he says, “I have a strong connection to what I call home.”

Madeleine Garcia, Executive Director of the Fort Bend History Association. Garcia grew up in Sugar Land, and is all history all the time. She serves on the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, the Richmond Historic Commission, and is an active member of the Texas Association of Museums. In her words, “Preserving history is important to me, and I’ve worked to preserve the history of each place I’ve lived.”

Kristin Lytle, Director, Broker Associate, Hometown America, Inc. Lytle is also involved with Friends of Old Sugar Land and the Sugar Land Art Museum. Asked why she supports the Sugar Land Heritage Foundation, she replied, “I wanted to preserve history to build our community for the future.”

Returning board members include Betty Anhaiser, Douglas Brinkley, Ramon Gomez, Taylor Landin, Paul Lock, Michael Madden, Claire Rogers, David Smith, Beth Wolf, and Bridget Yeung.