KATY AARP Chapter Meeting August 8

The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday, August 8th at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy.

The meeting will start at 6:30 pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainers Jay and Nina Cantu will be singing Classic Country and Pop/Rock songs. Jay has performed in Vegas, the Louisiana Hayride, and throughout the South. Jay and Nina were performers/owners of the popular Liberty Opry show. Bring your dancing shoes. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.