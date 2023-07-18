The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with University of Houston’s College of Technology, will present the Fourth Annual Fort Bend Future Technology EXPO on Thursday, September 14, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the University of Houston College of Technology Building in Sugar Land, 13850 University Blvd. Come see why Fort Bend County is a technology hub!

From 4:00 – 5:00 PM, guests will hear a special keynote presentation from Joseph Powell,

Founding Director from the University of Houston’s Energy Transition Institute. Joseph Powell, former chief scientist for Shell and member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), has been named as the founding director of the new UH Energy Transition Institute. A nationally renowned chemical engineering expert with 36 years of industry experience, Powell has led research and development programs in new chemical processes, biofuels, and enhanced oil recovery. He is UH’s 18th member of the NAE. In addition to leading the institute, Powell serves as a faculty member in the Department of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the UH Cullen College of Engineering.

Throughout the event, guests can enjoy vendor booth visits and make valuable connections. Businesses will showcase cutting-edge innovative software, consumer and business-related technology and intelligent learning systems.

Sponsored by HCC, HCSS, Page, and HR in Alignment, LLC, the event will spotlight companies who are on the forefront of technology and industry development in our region, stakeholders in the global innovation ecosystem and business leaders in the community. The mission of this unique occasion is to promote Fort Bend County as a tech hub for business and education. Fort Bend Chamber is proud to highlight the diversity amongst our technology community and provide an opportunity to spur connections, innovations and ideas! The event is open to the public and complimentary to attend.

Please contact Juliette Nessmith at 281.566.2161, juliette@fortbendcc.org or visit www.fortbendchamber.com for more information.

Fort Bend Future is a technology advisory council where the business and education communities collaborate to cultivate, attract, and retain a tech-savvy workforce. As the epicenter of growth and development for businesses and communities, Fort Bend is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, a pro-business region with a population over 900,000 encompassing seventeen cities and villages, each with its own unique flavor and characteristics offering a lifestyle with exceptional amenities. Fort Bend Future is inspired by individual initiative, an entrepreneurial spirit, and the strength of our diversity – all necessary components to make our county a hub of innovation. Centered on the innovative technology sectors that exist in Fort Bend County this initiative is primed to soar into the future! This unified effort will create a destination for technology and innovation with a strong focus on a prosperous future for Fort Bend.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.

About the University of Houston College of Technology

At the University of Houston College of Technology, we are committed to our founding purpose. To build the future of success, we equip talented graduating students with innovation leadership skills, processes, and tools that are in critical demand by the workplace. Our Industry engagements transcend beyond the classroom. We enhance professional skills, stimulate new solutions to research, and discover breakthroughs that inspire the community with the capabilities to achieve economic prosperity. As game changers, we are… Ingenuity Applied.