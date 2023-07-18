First-Time Renters Guide: What You Need To Know

Read on to find out what you need to know when renting for the first time.

Renting for the first time can be a relatively daunting process. Not only are you taking control of a house, but you are also now responsible for somebody else’s investment. However, there is no need to stress; understanding a few key points will make the process as easy as possible.

Budget

Firstly, you need to establish a budget. More importantly, you need to understand that your budget will include much more than your monthly rent. While there are obvious things like electricity, water, and gas, you must budget for a deposit, moving costs, laundry and parking fees, etc.

If you were to search “rooms for rent near me” or “rental apartments,” many will list features but not necessarily make the cost of these features clear from the start; therefore, it is crucial to be prepared.

Paperwork

Next, you will need to prepare all the necessary paperwork you will need. Paperwork will vary, but generally, you will need ID, bank statements going back a few months, a credit check, and possibly a background check.

While some paperwork may seem unnecessary for renting, it is essential to understand that landlords and property owners want to ensure that rent will be paid and that the property will be looked after.

What are your needs?

You should also have a list of your needs and what is and isn’t essential to you in a room, apartment, or house. Do you want a garden, a garage, or a spare room? Or do you need a property completely furnished or just furnished with white goods?

Regarding furniture and white goods, clarify if these things are included in the rental amount or if you need to buy them. Sometimes, a landlord may be okay with removing some items if you don’t need them or prefer your own.

In-person tours

When possible, always try to view the space in person. While this is useful to see the space you will have, the area, etc., it will also allow you to inspect potential issues, such as cracking paint, dodgy door hinges, etc.

Photos can’t show you these things, and while they may seem small, if there are enough minor issues like these, they can deter you from renting.

Ask the right questions

When you are in the space, know which questions you need to ask. Ask the exact amount it will cost to secure and rent the apartment, what is included, what must be paid for, whether the apartment is pet-friendly, whether you need renters insurance, etc.

The process of renting is a two-way street, meaning you should ask just as many questions as will be asked of you.

Parking/garage access

Parking and garage access can be critical to some renters, especially if you have multiple cars or need the garage as a storage or workspace. Apartment blocks, for instance, will typically have limitations on these things simply due to not having the space to accommodate every resident; as in, one parking spot is included, but an additional one may cost extra or is simply non-existent.

Understand the rental agreement

Don’t underestimate the importance of fully understanding your rental agreement. Ask a lawyer or expert to review it if possible, especially if the agreement is packed with legal jargon you may not understand. Once done, there are two essential factors you need to be fully aware of; what are the responsibilities of the landlord, and what are your responsibilities?

Your responsibilities

Beyond the financial aspect, you need to know if you are responsible for maintaining the garden, keeping certain areas clean, garbage disposal, etc. You also need to know if there is a plumbing issue; for example, whether it is your responsibility to get it fixed and the owner pays or if you should report it and let the owner handle it entirely.

The landlord responsibilities

Building on the previous point, understand the owner’s obligations and responsibilities. Sometimes an owner will be more hands-off and simply pay the bill for a fix, while others may have a relationship with a specific plumber, builder, etc., who they use.

These aspects are crucial as they are part of liability, and following the “rules” or requests of the landlord will ensure you stay protected.

Renters rights

Finally, be fully versed in your renter rights as a renter. The majority of countries will have many laws that will save you against wrongful eviction, regulations that ensure it is up to the owner to keep the space liveable and safe, and so on.

This is arguably one of the most important aspects of renting, especially if you are a first-time renter without experience.

As you can see, when you break up each aspect of renting into smaller parts, the process is far easier to understand and manage. Following these tips can ensure you get the best home for you and your needs and help build a healthy relationship with your landlord.