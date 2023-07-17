Theatre Southwest Presents The Festival of Originals – otherwise known as The FOO

The Festival of Originals is an annual occurrence, in which playwrights all around the world have an opportunity to submit a short play that they’ve written. There are some requirements that must be met, including that they’re supposed to be approximately 20 minutes in length for the performance.

Theatre Southwest selects 5 of these plays from the thousands that we receive each year. These five shows are assigned to different directors. Each of the directors selects their own cast. These 5 plays are then put together in a single show on the stage, and they are all performed back-to-back (with an intermission between shows 3 & 4).

Shows, playwrights, directors, and casts:

The Matchmaker

Written by Mindy Roll of Houston, Tx.

Directed by Vicky McCormick

Carol, an older divorcee, is ready to re-enter the dating scene. Madison, a dating app coach, has built a wildly successful business on matchmaking for Gen Z. When Carol hires Madison to get her back on the scene, all dating hell breaks loose.

CAST:

Madison: Annabelle Evans

Carol: Alice Rhoades

Look, where it comes again!

Written by Johanna Beale Keller of DeWitt, NY

Directed by Steve Carpentier

In this physical comedy send-up of theater’s quirks and the magic of Hamlet, the three young actors in the Teensy Weensy Shakespeare Troupe await the arrival of a world famous director who will coach their Hamlet rehearsal. When a Truck Driver appears, they assume it is the director and follow all the instructions.

CAST:

Truck Driver: Cindy Lou Parker

Actor #1: Lisa Caughorn

Actor #2: Alexis Munoz

Actor #3: Keri Wolfe

Imaginary Friends

Written by Fernando Dovalina of Houston, Tx

Directed by Jay Menchaca

A man with a recurring fantasy about his childhood imaginary friend seeks help from a psychic. The psychic may deal in fantasy, but she thinks the customer needs to come to grips with reality. There’s a surprise awaiting both in the struggle between fantasy and reality.

CAST:

Psychic: Helen Warwick

Customer #1: Joshua Figuerra

Customer #2: Reijon Liboon

Moonrise

Written by Marla Porter of Austin, Tx

Directed by Justin Holloway

Two squabbling middle-aged brothers are led in death to forgiveness for each other by Lucinda, Goddess of the Moon.

CAST:

Billy: Lance Stodghill

Martin: Shawn Havranek

Lucinda: Pam Pankratz

At Sea, Two Guys in Clerical Guise

Written by Denis Meadows of Brooklyn, NY.

Directed by David Hymel

Two thieves with a bagful of money arey dressed in clerical guise to disguise themselves. They meet up with Megally, a loquacious admirer of the cloth.

CAST:

Tony: Alonso Prusmack

Joey: Reijon Liboon

Megally: Hayley Beiermeister

Performances run from July 28 – August 12. Showtimes are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and a Sunday matinee (August 6) at 3 pm.

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest. Tickets range from $20-$22 and can be purchased through www.tswhouston.com/tickets.

Since its founding in 1957, Theatre Southwest has delivered quality theatre to the Greater Houston community. For more information about upcoming shows, contact Theatre Southwest at 713-661-9505, visit www.tswhouston.com or follow Theatre Southwest on social media: www.facebook.com/TheatreSouthwest and Instagram @tswhouston.