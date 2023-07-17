Perch Up With The Crack Shack’s All-Day Happy Hour & Better Chicken in LaCenterra

Now we’re flockin’.

The Crack Shack arrived in Katy, Texas in February 2023, and it became an instant insiders’ obsession around town. Located at Katy’s LaCenterra shopping center in Cinco Ranch, this coop’s prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green. Guests love the memorable mural décor, iconic chicken statue, full bar with craft cocktails and local beers, and of course the beloved sauce bar featuring housemade sauces.

The Crack Shack originally started as a passion project to transform the pristine, local ingredients from the founding team’s fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting. What started as a humble, open-air chicken spot in San Diego in 2015 — before the fried chicken sandwich craze began — has now transformed itself into a nationally-acclaimed eatery with a cult following.

In addition to the Texas location, there are three in California, one in Las Vegas, and five in Utah — with more coops to come across the country.

The secret sauce behind the crave-able “SoCal Fried Chicken” is the non-GMO, “beyond free range” birds fresh and sourced locally. While bone-in fried chicken is the staple, the menu boasts unique fried chicken sandwiches, hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, chicken tenders, shareable sides, and a Lil’ Cluckers menu kids love and grown-ups feel good about serving. Their motto says it all: “There are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.”

Need a wing around the menu? Here are just a few flock favorites:

SANDWICHES

If you like spice, the Firebird is where it’s at. A fried thigh tossed in fan-favorite “fire sauce” is balanced out by tangy pickles, crispy onions and housemade ranch, all piled on an artisan bun.

Can’t decide between breakfast and lunch? The Señor Croque transcends all mealtimes combining a fried breast with crispy bacon, runny egg and melty cheese. To tie it all together, it’s smothered in a sweet and salty miso-maple butter and loaded on artisan brioche.

For a true ode to the brand’s San Diego roots, order the Cali Drip – a panini-esque spin on the famous Cali Burrito. Pollo asado, fries, chipotle-bacon mayo, pickled onions, jalapeños and melty cheese combine between slices of crunchy torta then all pressed to perfection.

And for that classic fried breast + slaw on a bun bite, go with the Coop Deville.

Want fries with that? All sandwiches can be turned into a combo meal (fries or slaw and a drink) for just $5.

BONE-IN

It’s the menu item that made The Crack Shack famous! Get the bone-in chicken as a Half Bird or Whole Bird (due to the kitchen’s minimal food waste policy, only boneless pieces are available a la carte) with its signature “Crack Spice.” Or try this Crack Hack and toss it with your choice of sauces: Honey Butter, Toro, Fire, or Sweet Heat.

TENDER COMBO

New to the coop this summer, Tender Combos include five seasoned chicken tenders, shack fries and a fountain soda. And like the bone-in, guests can choose to toss those tenders up in Honey Butter, Toro, Fire, or Sweet Heat sauce.

BOWLS

Fuel that hanger with the hearty but healthy Power Bowl: smoked white chicken, soft boiled egg, heritage grains, salsa verde, avocado, and arugula. Or get your greens in with a Caesar Salad that features bright herbs, black kale and a quinoa crunch (pro tip: add any chicken on the menu atop!).

LIL’ CLUCKERS

Want a kid’s meal your kid will actually eat? About clucking time, right? The Lil’ Cluckers meal comes with the choice of nugs (fried or grilled), tenders, or grilled cheese; choice of carrots or fries; juice box or soda; and a giant cookie.

FLOCK MEALS

Biscuits, cookies (don’t sleep on these cookies), bone-in, slaw, fries, nugs … Flock Meals are made for when you have multiple peeps to feed, or for when you just don’t want to flocking choose. (Because who wants to flocking choose?)

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Did we mention The Crack Shack can hang? The full bar boasts craft cocktails and locally brewed beers that pair perfectly with the menu’s elevated flavors. Plus, it’s the happiest of Happy Hours ALL DAY from Sunday to Thursday (snacks starting at just $2.50, $2 off beer or wine, $3 off specialty cocktails, and $2 Shack Shooters).

The Crack Shack’s menu and mojo were built on a passion for culinary and community camaraderie. Every time they enter a new market, they partner with local vendors wherever possible to bring in fresh, top-quality ingredients and give back to the food community.

In Katy specifically, The Crack Shack has partnered with Bread Man Baking Co. for artisan baked sandwich breads, Brothers Produce for fresh veg, and Amy’s Ice Cream for the rotating shake flavors (currently serving up Mexican Vanilla and Whoopie Pie).

Beyond purveyor partnerships, the team is known for supporting local schools, youth sports programs, non-profit organizations, and more through various initiatives including fundraiser nights, rewards, donations and sponsorships.

“We don’t want to just set up shop in a community,” said Dan Peña, Director of Operations for The Crack Shack. “We want to be a real part of a community. It’s at the heart of who we are.”