Application Available for 2023-2024 Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class

Under the Community Resources Division at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) program has been wildly successful for 21 years. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed this program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community. The program enhances the knowledge and skill sets of senior staff, board members and engaged community members leading nonprofit organizations. Registration is now open for the 2023-2024 class whose 55 coveted spots traditionally fill quickly.

ENL is an eight-month program, September through April, beginning with an overnight, opening retreat in Galveston followed by seven, one-day sessions covering Board Governance, Organizational Assessment, Strategic Planning, Human Capital – Staff & Volunteers, Fund-development, Nonprofit Finance and more. The Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership program concludes with a Capstone and Graduation ceremony.

If you are interested in participating in the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class of 2024, please contact Juliette Nessmith at juliette@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2161. The application can be found at http://www.thegeorgefoundation.org/.

