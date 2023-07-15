Texas Game Wardens Conclude Busy July 4th Weekend of Statewide Enforcement

While thousands of Texans and out-of-state visitors traveled to Texas lakes, rivers and coastal bays to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Texas Game Wardens were out in force to ensure everyone stayed safe on the water.

“Texas Game Wardens partnered with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country for Operation Dry Water to focus on impacts of alcohol on boaters during high-traffic weekends like the Fourth of July,” said Cody Jones, Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “These efforts are represented in the work we did during the holiday weekend.”

Texas Game Wardens issued 1,521 citations and 1,891 warnings for various boating safety laws. Wardens also arrested 56 individuals for Boating While Intoxicated and filed four other charges for Driving While Intoxicated. An additional 36 individuals were arrested for a variety of other charges.

Texas Game Wardens also conducted multiple search and rescues over the holiday weekend and assisted with 18 boating accidents at several Texas lakes and rivers.

Statewide, Game Wardens were involved with numerous waterway assists and other incidents.