Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils

Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The August schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:

Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, August 2 , 6:00 pm, Conference Room.

– Wednesday, , 6:00 pm, Conference Room. Cinco Ranch Branch Library– Wednesday, August 16, 4:00-5:00 pm, Conference Room.

In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer the following Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community.

YA Read It or Watch It– Wednesday, August 23, 4:00-5:00 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy).

In this bi-monthly series, teens will talk about books that have been translated to the silver screen. The book/film series to be discussed in August is Shadow & Bone, based on the book by Leigh Bardugo. The Netflix series adaptation was released in 2021. Teens who have read the book and/or seen the series are encouraged to join in a lively discussion. The book is available in print and digitally as an ebook on OverDrive/Libby; additional print copies of the book are available at the check-out desk.

Research & Study Skills for Young Adults

College Prep: Less-Stress College Admissions– Saturday, August 19, 11:00 am, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).

Kathy Rose, Executive Director of CollegeCommunityCareer, will talk about ways to prepare the most competitive college applications with less stress.

Game & Craft Days for Young Adults

“All Together Now” Teen Trivia Night– Tuesday, August 1, 5:00-6:00 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy).

Teens will compete in teams of 2 to 4 people. Prizes will be awarded for the top 3 teams. Registration required.

YA Crafternoon: Origami Bookmarks– Tuesday, August 8, 3:30 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road).

Teens can express their imagination by folding pieces of paper to create fun origami shapes to use as bookmarks. Supplies will be provided.

Jeopardy Night– Tuesday, August 8, 5:00-6:00 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy).

Teens will test their knowledge of random facts by answering Jeopardy-style questions. Prizes will be awarded to the top 2 competitors. Registration required.

The activities are free and open to the public. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311), the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900), or FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).