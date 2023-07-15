Sens. Cruz, Rubio Introduce Bill to Ban Federal Use of Term ‘Latinx’

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), proud Hispanic Americans and members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today introduced the Respect for Hispanic Americans Act. The legislation would ban the use of the wholly-invented term “Latinx” in any official government communication by a federal agency or employee.

Similar legislation has been introduced by both parties in the House of Representatives and at the state level. Earlier this Congress, Hispanic Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) introduced the Reject Latinx Act . On the state level, Democrats in Connecticut have introduced legislation to ban the use of the term.

About the bill, Sen. Cruz said, “Hispanic Americans overwhelmingly oppose the term ‘Latinx,’ and I want to make sure our government does not bow to woke activists in our federal departments or agencies by insisting on ridiculous terminology like this. It has no place in official government communication, and I’m proud to work with Sen. Rubio to keep it out.”

Sen. Rubio said, “Hispanic Americans don’t need fabricated woke terminology imposed on us. The term ‘Latinx’ has no place in our federal agency’s official communication as it’s a degradation tossed around by progressive elites.”