New Immersive Venue The Museum Of Illusions Readies An Extensive Array Of Mind-Bending Interactive Thrills And Captivating Illusions For A Late Summer Launch In The Bayou City

The Concept Boasts Nearly 50 Global Locations In 25 Countries And Now Adds Houston To Its Impressive Roster Of Cities That Have Been Dazzled By The “How Did They Do That?” Wow Factor That Has Quickly Become The Museum’S Calling Card

Immersive venue company Beyond Entertainment today announced that it is bringing its wildly-popular entertainment concept The Museum of Illusions to Houston later this summer. Set to open at 5060 West Alabama St. within the Galleria, this opening marks Museum of Illusion’s third Texas location, following successful launches in Austin and Dallas. In total, the concept – which originated in Zagreb, Croatia– has captivated guests on a global scale across 40 locations in 25 countries with its reality-defying illusory components that are indicative of the things are not always as they appear motif.

Now, Houston, a city that has seen a host of immersive concepts open within the past few years, will be the next market to experience the 6,000-square-foot Museum of Illusions’s bevy of intellectually-stimulating rooms, each of which contains dynamic interactive components that beckon visitors to go on an adventure to free their minds and become fully immersed into the singular world that the Museum cultivates. Upon arriving guests can expect three distinct experiences: Illusion Rooms, Installations, and Images. The Houston exhibit’s multi-faceted “Grand Illusions” – which serve as the concept’s primary attractions – include: the Reversed Room, which offers visitors a 180 degree change of perspective; the Tilted Room, where the surface is not as flat as it seems; and dare to walk through the Vortex Tunnel, where balance is challenged with a rotating cylinder of vibrant lights – among many others. The museum also features mind-bending installations that will shock the senses and puzzle perceptions- designed in a picturesque presentation for guests to capture: hang out with your clones in the Cloning Table; grow or shrink yourself in the Beuchet Chair; or serve dinner with Head on a Platter. Throughout the hallways and corridors, feast the eyes with spellbinding images, 3-D holograms and optical illusions.

“We are fortunate to have welcomed thousands of visitors in our Dallas and Austin locations– and firmly believe that Houstonians, and anyone visiting the City of Houston will be mesmerized by our one-of-a-kind exhibits,” noted Subhi Gharbieh, Managing Partner of Beyond Entertainment.

In order to bring the concept to life and to infuse it with Houston-specific motifs and visuals, The Museum of Illusions will be partnering with a local artist that will soon be announced, for a unique spin on the very popular “Building Illusion” which features a unique building façade and a larger than life mirror wall. Beyond Entertainment previously partnered with Amy Cook, a local Austin artist, featuring her famous “I Love You So Much” Mural in the Austin MOI location. “We’re all about engaging the local community, especially artists. We can’t wait to show off what we have in store with this local artist collaboration.” Added Gharbieh.

The Museum of Illusions is located at 5060 West Alabama St in the Westin Galleria and slated to open its doors later this summer. Stay updated about when tickets go on sale or for more information about the Museum of Illusions, please visit https://moihouston.com/ .