Coastal Prairie Conservancy preserves additional land on the historic Katy Prairie

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy (CPC) announces the preservation of 160 acres on the historic Katy Prairie, increasing lands conserved by the land trust to over 30,000 acres. CPC secured over $2 million from incredibly generous individuals, foundations including The Brown Foundation, Inc., The John M. O’Quinn Foundation, and The Meadows Foundation, corporate partners including Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service’s North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant program to complete this critical conservation project.

The newly acquired property is located within CPC’s nine-square mile priority area on the historic Katy Prairie outside Houston, Texas, an area that plays an important role in wildlife connectivity. Protecting this area is of great urgency as these lands are in the middle of the Central Flyway and heavily utilized by migratory birds such as the sandhill crane and the long-billed curlew. In addition to the significant role this land plays in wildlife habitat, this area is also geographically important, as it forms the contiguous southwest piece of the larger Katy Prairie Preserve. The protection and enhancement of this land will contribute to the big picture of a vast and contiguous preserve system for people and wildlife.

“We are thrilled to have permanently preserved this property, a true gem within the Katy Prairie Preserve. This land holds immense ecological importance, serving as a refuge for native wildlife and a vibrant piece of the coastal prairie ecosystem,” says Mary Anne Piacentini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. “We are deeply grateful to our dedicated partners and supporters who made this milestone achievement possible. Together, we are ensuring that future generations can benefit from the wonder of the coastal prairie’s remarkable landscape.”

Land conservation provides our communities with many benefits, including holding back floodwaters, capturing carbon, protecting our water quality and quantity, helping maintain biodiversity, providing homes for wildlife, preserving a way of life for farmers and ranchers, and providing the public with important recreational opportunities and health benefits.

The public is encouraged to visit the Katy Prairie Preserve for an unparalleled nature experience. Visitor amenities such as CPC’s Matt Cook Memorial Wildlife Viewing Platform at Warren Lake, the Ann Hamilton Trail at CPC’s Indiangrass Preserve, and a newly-opened trail around CPC’s Hebert Reservoir enable the public to experience the coastal prairie first-hand. Many educational and enrichment opportunities for children and adults are offered year-round.