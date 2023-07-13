Calling All Ranchers & Beef Cattle Enthusiasts!

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County is seeking to recruit members for a Beef & Forage Advisory Committee. A recruitment social will be held on July 19 at 11:30 am at La Casona Mexican Restaurant located at 28000 Southwest Freeway, Rosenberg, Texas. (Attendees will be responsible for their own tab at this event.) RSVP to Lorraine Niemeyer by July 17 lorraine.niemeyer@ag.tamu.edu or 281-342-3034.

The Beef & Forage Committee provides advice and direction to raise awareness of beef and forage, as well as general agriculture in Fort Bend County and provide educational program opportunities.