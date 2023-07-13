Calling All Ranchers & Beef Cattle Enthusiasts!

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County is seeking to recruit members for a Beef & Forage Advisory Committee. A recruitment social will be held on July 19 at 11:30 am at La Casona Mexican Restaurant located at 28000 Southwest Freeway, Rosenberg, Texas. (Attendees will be responsible for their own tab at this event.) RSVP to Lorraine Niemeyer by July 17 lorraine.niemeyer@ag.tamu.edu or 281-342-3034.
The Beef & Forage Committee provides advice and direction to raise awareness of beef and forage, as well as general agriculture in Fort Bend County and provide educational program opportunities.
Anyone interested in learning more or joining the committee, please visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/event/beef-forage-committee-recruitment-social/ or contact Kally.Felcman@ag.tamu.edu or John.Few@ag.tamu.edu for more information.