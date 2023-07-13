2023 State of the City Richmond Recap

Mayor Becky Haas spoke to over 270 business owners and residents at the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s annual State of the City Richmond luncheon held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Briscoe Manor.

During her address, Mayor Becky Haas declared the City of Richmond a “diamond the rough”, highlighting the city’s rich history while embracing future possibilities. Mayor Haas also addressed the city’s fiscal budget as well as the importance of meeting the needs of the city’s growing population.

This year’s State of the City luncheon was presented by Kevin Patton, State Farm Agent. Underwriter sponsors included Briscoe Manor, Costello, Inc., Frost Bank – Rosenberg, GFL

Environmental, Inc., Kaluza, Inc., Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, NewQuest Properties, Quiddity Engineering, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Wharton County Junior College.

The proceeds from State of the City Richmond will help the Central Fort Bend Chamber uphold their mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.