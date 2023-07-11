Sorrels Law Adds Board Certified Lawyer To Growing Law Firm

Sam Palermo brings over three decades of training and expertise to Sorrels Law joining both the personal injury and medical malpractice teams. Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law, this native Houstonian started his career in a two-year Southern District of Texas federal judicial law clerk position with the Hon. Ross N. Sterling. Since then, he has built his storied career representing clients in Houston and around the world.

After his clerkship, Sam worked under some of the greatest legal minds in Texas. W. James Kronzer, Nick C. Nichols, Frank Abraham and John O’Quinn taught Sam the work ethic and values required to become one of the best in the nation. He has held leadership roles on high-profile cases like the DB-29 and DLB-269 maritime disasters. Sam worked at several top notch plaintiff’s firms and was also involved on the business side of the practice for several years. Most recently, Sam has served as the managing attorney at Fleming Law.

Sam graduated with honors from the University of St. Thomas before attending South Texas College of Law Houston. He also holds a Graduate Certificate in Health & Hospital Law from Seton Hall Law School. He has both attended the National Institute for Trial Advocacy, and served as an instructor. Sam is a Life Member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and has served as a Chief Compliance Officer and Litigation Counsel for a NYSE publicly traded healthcare company.

A frequent lecturer at CLE programs around the state, Sam has developed a reputation for his outstanding and meticulous organization and preparation on each case he takes on. He is AV rated and Sorrels Law is fortunate to land such an experienced lawyer. Sam will immediately take on first-chair litigation roles on catastrophic injury and wrongful death claims.

Sam can be reached via email at: Sam@SorrelsLaw.com, or via phone at 713-291-5864. For more information or questions, contact Sam Palermo or Randy Sorrels (Randy@SorrelsLaw.com or 713-582-8005). Sorrels Law specializes in plaintiffs’ personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice and business litigation, and accepts referrals from across Texas and the United States.