Florida’s Medical Malpractice Insurance Landscape: Implications for Victims and Healthcare Providers

Florida’s medical malpractice landscape is much like its weather. It can be calm and easygoing, but things can become turbulent and dangerous immediately. Much can be said for the victims of medical errors. Mistakes happen, lawsuits are filed, and settlements are awarded. However, these cases touch more than the victims of medical negligence and their loved ones.

Under their guidance, they can seek justice and compensation for their damages.

Florida Medical Malpractice: A Victim’s Perspective

Most of the time, when we visit a healthcare professional, we do not doubt that we’ll receive optimal care. Diagnoses are accurate, surgeries are performed flawlessly, and overall our health improves. Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

On average, Florida sees approximately 1250 medical malpractice claims per year. While this amount may seem low, if you’re one of the claimants, it’s one too many. This number may not represent the total amount of medical malpractice issues since Florida recently decreased the statute of limitations to 2 years.

For as upsetting and stressful as receiving negligent care from a healthcare professional, Florida’s Medical Malpractice Act gives victims the legal right to sue and seek compensation for their damages. Although no amount of money can remove a medical malpractice victim’s physical and emotional pain and suffering, it can add closure to a tragic event. Florida’s Three Strikes Malpractice Law helps to weed out negligent healthcare professionals.

Florida Medical Malpractice: Healthcare Provider’s Perspective

Healthcare experts like doctors, nurses, and surgeons take great pride in providing patients with the highest quality of care. After multiple years of costly university studies, they go out in search of healing the wounded, ill, and invalid. It would be hard-pressed and difficult to imagine anyone employed in the healing world going out of their way to provoke harm. Unfortunately, medical mishaps do happen, and for a variety of different reasons.

The effects of the fears of a malpractice claim against medical professionals can be devastating. It can cause them to doubt their abilities and second-guess their judgment. Some doctors with a legitimate fear of being hit with a malpractice lawsuit may order tests that aren’t necessarily required to diagnose a patient correctly. This practice has nothing to do with fraud and profits but has everything to do with protecting themselves from being sued.

Frivolous and legitimate medical malpractice cases have driven up the costs of mandatory malpractice insurance. On average, medical malpractice insurance premiums are around $7,500 per year. Those professionals who work in high-risk areas of healthcare, such as surgeons, can pay between $30k to $50k in premiums per year.

Many healthcare professionals leave the industry when the insurance cost becomes too high to justify their income. Some move into lower or no-risk areas of healthcare, like consulting work or education. This can lead to a shortage of qualified healthcare professionals.

Florida Medical Malpractice: The Bigger Picture

Unfortunately, the effects of medical malpractice are far-reaching. It negatively affects those who’ve received subpar or negligent care and are now paying the price with life-altering health conditions. One bad healthcare experience can scar a victim for life, both physically and mentally, and could cause them to doubt the benefits of even the most basic healthcare.

Healthcare professionals are also negatively affected by several factors. Fear of being sued can cause some to order unnecessary tests so that they feel they’re protected and have all of their bases covered. The high cost of malpractice insurance premiums has scared away many highly talented and brilliant doctors, anesthesiologists, and surgeons. These costly insurance policies could lead to a lack of qualified healthcare professionals.

Florida’s Medical Malpractice Insurance Landscape: Final Words

Regardless of how medical malpractice affects all of us, if you feel you've been a victim, speak to a Florida medical malpractice attorney.

Legitimate medical malpractice lawsuits are important to ensure that victims are compensated and remove those in the healthcare industry who have repeatedly harmed their patients.