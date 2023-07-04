How To File A Exactech Recall Lawsuit 

If you, like thousands of others, have been affected by the Exactech recall, you may be wondering how to file a lawsuit and recover damages. Perhaps the first step to ensure that you file a successful claim is hiring an attorney. An attorney experienced in product liability and who has previously dealt with successful Exactech cases is ideal for you.

It is not recommended to go against a big company like Exactech alone. Product liability is a complex area of the law, and the rules are ever-changing. Working with someone who is well-versed with the regulations and familiar with the procedure can speed things up while ensuring compliance.

Steps to file an Exactech lawsuit

Find out if you are eligible.

The first step to filing an Exactech lawsuit is determining whether you qualify for the case. Generally, people who were exposed to Roundup for an extended period of time suffered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma or other severe medical conditions. If you suspect you were affected, you should see your doctor and get a diagnosis.

Meet an attorney.

While you may be able to determine on your own whether you are eligible for the case, speaking to an attorney is the best way to do so. By working with an attorney, you will know for sure that you qualify for the case and deserve compensation. Hiring an attorney also gives you peace of mind and lowers your burden. You can work on recovering from your injuries while your attorney handles the legalities.

Collect evidence.

This is the most crucial part of filing an Exactech lawsuit. The other party and the judge will not believe you based on your words. As soon as you discover you were affected, begin collecting evidence. Get medical reports and doctor’s notes from your doctor. Write down your symptoms, pain, and suffering in a journal to record the events. You should also be able to prove that the herbicide is the direct cause of your injury.

Calculate the damages.

The final step before seeking compensation is calculating your damages. Primarily there are two types of damages– economic and non-economic. Economic damages are the ones that have a specific dollar value, such as medical bills and lost wages.

On the other hand, non-economic damages do not have a dollar value, nor is there a legal formula to calculate it. Some examples include mental anguish, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and pain and suffering. Due to the nature of the non-economic damages, it is complex to calculate them. This is where an attorney can help.