6 Reasons to Use Field 360 Services for Your Business

It is unheard of in today’s world for a field-based service organization to refrain from employing computers or mobile devices in their operations. But many businesses, however, continue to rely on manual processes to book appointments, track staff, monitor job status, and manage inventories.

According to Salesforce, over 55% of SMBs perceive insufficient time as a critical concern. Employee productivity needs to be improved by manual processes, according to SMBs in this research. The same study reveals SMB teams manually enter data for 23% of their average workday. That is around 2 hours per day! From our perspective, there is far too much squandered time.

Many organizations need to be made aware that they could be more efficient despite their tried-and-true techniques of getting the job done.

Fortunately, there is a simple solution that forward-thinking firms are employing to increase productivity and revenue: field service management software.

Investing in custom field service software allows firms to take steps toward adopting digital solutions and becoming more competitive.

Why Is Field Service Management Software So Important?

Customer service is one of the most crucial parts of any organization. Excellent customer service may boost brand awareness, keep loyal consumers, and open new business prospects. The field service technician is also an essential component in providing excellent customer service.

Significantly, a modern digital field service management solution, like Field 360, can help you make an excellent first impression on your clients and maintain their business.

The Field360 Standard module is intended to assist enterprises in evolving current field service ERP solutions, custom-developed field service solutions, end-of-life field service applications, or some aspects of an existing advanced field service solution.

By equipping your field service technicians with the most effective field service tools, you boost your chances of providing the best services and customer experience to your end users. Hence, field service management software is an essential tool to consider.

Frequent problems in service-based enterprises are solved by field service management software. It effectively integrates the most critical components of your business, allowing you to achieve the most outstanding results for your customers and your company.

Here are six ways field service software can elevate your business above the competition.

1. Fleet Tracking

Dispatchers can track job statuses and idle resources in real time using GPS fleet tracking. This guarantees that technicians are focused on performing specified tasks rather than doing errands.

Fleet tracking allows dispatchers to quickly deploy available fleets on new projects, reducing client wait times and improving customer satisfaction. A fleet tracking system can assist technicians in reducing travel time to job sites.

Fleet tracking software can also help organizations eliminate a section of their fleet, saving them money on operational costs while also lowering their carbon footprint.

2. Scheduling and Dispatching

Field service software is most commonly used to schedule and deploy technicians.

Most organizations still utilize old job scheduling software or, in some situations, do not have one. Using specialized field service management software, dispatchers may automate scheduling, planning, and dispatching, significantly decreasing technician downtime and expenses.

A mobile application can provide all job-related information to field service personnel, making executing a job easier and more efficient.

3. Inventory Management

One of the most significant issues a service organization faces is the need for inventory to be managed.

Inventory can refer to tools and equipment provided to a field employee and materials needed to complete jobs. Inventory control and management guarantee that technicians have the right equipment when needed.

Material order tracking not only helps maintain track of material usage and available resources, but it may also provide managers with insights into best-selling commodities, items that need to be restocked, technicians who consume too many materials, and business trends.

4. Work Order Management

Most organizations still use paper forms or outdated software to record work order details. This causes delays in scheduling jobs and frequently leads to incorrect data entry. These concerns sometimes result in excessive charges. Such a procedure of documenting work orders may even be inconsistent between areas in larger businesses.

Work order management software can aid in the elimination of paper-based field services while streamlining business operations within the enterprise. Work order automation enables the digital capture and processing of customer and job data, the creation of KPls, and the improvement of efficiencies.

5. Team Collaboration

Field service software can aid in the communication between field employees and back-office personnel. Using web and mobile applications, employees can collaborate on job management, purchase order processing, reporting delays, and other critical business processes.

This improves team communication and increases staff productivity. Augmented and virtual reality also allow for better remote diagnosis and system maintenance.

6. Customer Relationship Management

Many companies have two key goals: customer acquisition and customer retention. Field service software can help businesses enhance both.

A good customer experience is an easy way to retain customers. Late appointments, canceled appointments, and double reservations can all have a harmful impact on a customer’s perception of your company. On multiple occasions, a consumer will almost certainly seek services from a competitor.

This can readily be avoided by utilizing the scheduling functions of field service management software. By providing dispatchers and technicians with real-time information, they can uniquely assess each scenario, improving scheduling efficiency and keeping customers pleased.

Bottomline

Field service management software can benefit your organization by increasing efficiency and giving personnel resources to make tasks easier. Investing in a field service solution will improve client connections, save operational costs, and increase cash flow. However, there are various alternatives available. It’s essential to list the items you’d like your field service software solution to address with a pen.