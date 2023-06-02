6 Best Vehicle Tracking Companies To Look For In 2023

Worrying about your car when parked or when you have hired it to a friend is justified fear. Cars are great targets for thieves, and the cases of stolen cars are increasing daily.

A car GPS tracker can help ease your worries and give you peace of mind whenever you are not close to your car. Apart from providing you with the real-time location of your car, advanced GPS car trackers provide you with other essential information, such as fuel consumption rate and the level of the car’s speed. Furthermore, they send you instant alerts when there is a geofence breach.

The high demand for GPS trackers has led to many manufacturing companies providing a variety of car-tracking devices. With such a high number of options to choose from, you may be confused about the best car tracker device to go for.

GPS car trackers come in different sizes, prices, and shapes, with most requiring you to subscribe monthly or annually. To help you choose the best car tracker, the following article has curated a list of the best GPS car tracker you can consider.

Here are The Best Vehicle Tracking Companies To Consider

1. Ram Tracking

Ram tracking is one of the best GPS vehicle tracking device ideals for fleet management. It helps you, as the fleet manager, to monitor your vehicles while on the field, enhance worker productivity, ensure safe driving, and improve fleet operations.

The ram tracking provides you with an array of customizable GPS fleet systems you can choose from. All of them offer you reports, alerts, and dashboards.

Ram tracking provides three amazing packages: lite, core, and plus. The lite package is a manually managed tracking solution, while the core is automated. The Plus package is fully automated and has an additional driver management app. The three packages differ in prices, features, and alerts.

Moreover, ram tracking comes with a 4 G-connected dash cam that helps to reduce the risk of accidents and guides your drivers through a RAM live-connected dash cam. Therefore, if you want to GPS device from the best vehicle tracker companies, Ram tracking should be your number one choice.

2. Syptec GL300

Syptec GL300 is a battery-powered GPS car tracker that provides efficient and real-time data. Though it is tailored for fleet-level tracking, it is still ideal for personal use.

Moreover, it has a mobile app and web interface that are easy to navigate. You can set all the alerts you need to be receiving. The push notifications you’re guaranteeing are reliable and fast. If there is a breach of geofences, you will receive an immediate update.

The battery of Syptec GL300 GPS is durable as it can last up to ten days, depending on the hour you drive daily. While on standby mode, the battery can go up to twenty days when fully charged. The GPS sends you alerts on car speed, when the battery is low, bleach of geofence, trip history, and when the charging starts or stops.

3. Bouncie

The Bouncie is another excellent GPS tracker you can consider purchasing. This is perfect if you want to monitor your driver’s performance, safety, and location. It also has features that help you monitor your car route history, geofencing, and speed, which are updated every fifteen seconds.

Moreover, Bouncie provides safety services like roadside assistance connectivity and crash notification. It also has a Google map integration and can monitor your car health, meaning you won’t miss car service appointments. It also comes with a great mobile app that allows you to monitor your car.

The buying price may be higher than other vehicle tracking devices, but the monthly subscriptions are affordable. However, Bouncie is worth investing in as you will get feature-rich and comprehensive tracking devices.

4. Brickhouse Security GPS Tracker

Brickhouse security GPS tracker provides you with efficient services and sends you real-time alerts. The in-built battery can last up to fifteen days when on standby mode. This assures you of better and extended coverage.

You can also get an extended battery, allowing your device to remain active for longer. Installing this device is easy as it has a magnet that is magnetized on your vehicle. This means you can start receiving alerts and reports without much hassle.

5. LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker

LandAirSea 54 GPS tracker is a powerful car tracker with incredible tracking services. Its features frequently refresh to provide real-time and accurate data such as location, speed, and geofence.

You can receive updates after every three-four seconds. It has a super magnet that allows it to latch onto the metal surface of your car. This makes the installation process easy and quick.

Additionally, the in-built battery can last up to two weeks when the device is active and can last up to six months on standby mode.

6. The Kayo GPS Tracker

The Kayo GPS tracker is a reliable car-tracking device providing real-time data. Additionally, it has the most affordable monthly subscription services with no activation fee. Though cheap, this tracking device provides you with quality and reliable services.

Additionally, Kayo has an integrated SIM card that works within a given area. With this device, you can set the temper, vehicle low-battery, and check-engine alerts. Its features provide trip history, maintenance reminders, real-time tracking, and a DT scanner.

Wrapping Up

Getting the best car tracking device may not be easy. However, the above companies offer high-quality devices that guarantee better services.

Moreover, when purchasing a car tracking device, you should consider the price, monthly subscriptions, the ability to provide real-time alerts, and additional features. A suitable car tracking device should provide you with real-time location and other essential information about your car at any time.