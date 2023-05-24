Keep Memorial Day Weekend Safe; Designate a Non-drinking Driver

37% of Traffic Deaths Are Alcohol-Related Over 3-day Weekend

HOUSTON — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Texas Affiliate stands firm in its commitment to raise awareness about the importance of responsible and sober driving during the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” With the holiday marking the unofficial start of summer, MADD urges everyone to think ahead if plans include alcohol and use taxis, public transportation, rideshare services or call a non-drinking friend.

A person in Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes in a DUI-alcohol-related traffic crash. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), there were 958 fatalities caused by impaired driving in Texas during 2020. During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend in Texas, there were a total of 360 driving under the influence (DUI) alcohol-related traffic crashes. All of these crashes were 100% preventable. These sobering numbers reinforce the urgent need for all drivers to take precautions and ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.

“As we enter the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer,’ it is crucial for everyone to understand the grave consequences of drinking and driving,” said Marcie McDonald, Texas State Executive Director of MADD. “Memorial Day weekend serves as a reminder to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or use alternative transportation methods to safeguard ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. Let’s make responsible choices that will protect lives and prevent tragedies.”

MADD recommends the following safety tips to prevent drunk driving incidents during the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer:

Plan Ahead: Designate a sober driver before the festivities begin or arrange alternative transportation options.

Be a Responsible Host: If hosting a gathering, ensure that non-alcoholic beverages are available and intervene if someone attempts to drive while impaired.

Utilize Rideshare Services: Take advantage of ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft or use public transportation to travel safely.

Report Drunk Drivers: If you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call local law enforcement immediately. Your call could save a life.

MADD Texas is dedicated to raising awareness, supporting victims, and advocating for stronger impaired driving laws in the Lone Star State. By working together, we can make a significant impact and reduce the number of alcohol-related incidents on our roads.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes, and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped save more than 390,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.