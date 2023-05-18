Class of 2023 Enlisted Graduates

Name Campus Military Branch

Joanna Flores Cinco Ranch U.S. Marine Corps

Noah Longfield Cinco Ranch U.S. Military Academy West Point

John Ramsey – SPECIAL NOTE – John is receiving a Marine ROTC full ride scholarship to Texas A&M Cinco Ranch U.S. Marine Corps

Juan Narvaez Yepes Jordan US Army National Guard

Warren Garrott Katy U.S. Marine Corps

Tessa Brillhart Katy U.S. Marine Corps

Kody Driver Katy U.S. Marine Corps

Swaye Hogan Katy U.S. Marine Corps

Christian Saenz Katy U.S. Marine Corps

Rylind Lusk Katy US Army National Guard

Josue Lopez Katy U.S. Army

Mitchell Furr Katy U.S. Army

Yuri Dyunov Katy U.S. Department of the Navy

Nathan Good Owens Katy U.S. Department of the Navy

Nathian Ayala Katy Air Force

Jakob Schofield Katy Air Force

Santiago Depablos Trujillo Katy Air Force

Levi Lopez Katy Air Force

Karoll Murillo Mayde Creek U.S. Army

Maximus Ramirez Mayde Creek U.S. Army

Jonas Riley Lawson Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps

Tanvir Mahtab Amin Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps

Trey James Morris Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps

Luis Alessandro Garcia Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps

Alan Adrian Mora Mayde Creek U.S. Department of the Navy

Jasmine Adelina McCurley Mayde Creek U.S. Department of the Navy

Sarah Michelle Torres Mayde Creek U.S. Department of the Navy

Ethan Vo Mayde Creek U.S. Army

Andrew Trueblood Mayde Creek U.S. Army

Joseph Ansley Morton Ranch U.S. Department of the Navy

Jason Beckett JR Morton Ranch U.S. Army

Jenni Bello Tiburcio Morton Ranch U.S. Army

Vicente Carrizales Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps

Arial Hawes Morton Ranch U.S. Air Force Academy

Janelle Lara Pleitez Morton Ranch U.S. Army

Ashley Martinez Morton Ranch U.S. Department of the Navy

Jeremiah Rodriguez Morton Ranch U.S. Air Force Academy

Lakeisha Romero Morton Ranch U.S. Army

Blake Duty Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps

Jaquavian Blake Morton Ranch U.S. Army

Kastin Merrill Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps

De’Travion Menefee Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy

Gabriel Thompson Paetow U.S. Marine Corps

Miguel Solis Paetow U.S. Marine Corps

Raymond Ogg Paetow U.S. Army

Infant Rice Paetow U.S. Army

Noah DeLeon Paetow U.S. Army

Sergio Sanchez Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy

Maria Jackson Paetow U.S. Air Force Academy

James Lazaro Paetow US Army National Guard

Oscar Santoyo Paetow US Army National Guard

Daisia Carson Paetow US Army National Guard

Carmen Torres Paetow U.S. Marine Corps

Eric Boateng Paetow US Army National Guard

Jorge Bozeman Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point

Emma Esquivel Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point

Jerry Lu Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point

Denver Tran Seven Lakes U.S. Air Force Academy

Edward Jassa Garcia Seven Lakes U.S. Marine Corps

Dylon DeLaCruz Seven Lakes U.S. Army

Nicholas Ard Seven Lakes U.S. Marine Corps

Isabella Gonzalez Gonzalez Seven Lakes U.S. Department of the Navy

Gordon Mullan Seven Lakes U.S. Army

Nathaniel Owen Seven Lakes U.S. Department of the Navy

Oude Owino Seven Lakes Randolph Macon Academy

Sara Peters Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point

Paul Marrero Aponte Taylor U.S. Marine Corps

Jaden D’Angel Henandez Taylor U.S. Naval Academy

Boyukagha Babazade Taylor US Army National Guard

Menwon Woyah Taylor U.S. Marine Corps

Estefany Castillo Taylor U.S. Marine Corps

John Cramer Taylor U.S. Marine Corps

Leah Celeste Tenorio Taylor U.S. Army National Guard

Kristen Bryant Tompkins U.S. Space Force

Gustavo Dos Anjos Nunes Da Silva Tompkins U.S. Marine Corps

Aadhithyavarman Manachai Shanmugham Tompkins US Army National Guard

Caleb Sparks Tompkins Randolph-Macon Academy