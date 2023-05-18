Class of 2023 Enlisted Graduates

Enlisted Graduates
|Name
|Campus
|Military Branch
|Joanna Flores
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Noah Longfield
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Military Academy West Point
|John Ramsey – SPECIAL NOTE – John is receiving a Marine ROTC full ride scholarship to Texas A&M
|Cinco Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Juan Narvaez Yepes
|Jordan
|US Army National Guard
|Warren Garrott
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Tessa Brillhart
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Kody Driver
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Swaye Hogan
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Christian Saenz
|Katy
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Rylind Lusk
|Katy
|US Army National Guard
|Josue Lopez
|Katy
|U.S. Army
|Mitchell Furr
|Katy
|U.S. Army
|Yuri Dyunov
|Katy
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Nathan Good Owens
|Katy
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Nathian Ayala
|Katy
|Air Force
|Jakob Schofield
|Katy
|Air Force
|Santiago Depablos Trujillo
|Katy
|Air Force
|Levi Lopez
|Katy
|Air Force
|Karoll Murillo
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Maximus Ramirez
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Jonas Riley Lawson
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Tanvir Mahtab Amin
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Trey James Morris
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Luis Alessandro Garcia
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Alan Adrian Mora
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Jasmine Adelina McCurley
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Sarah Michelle Torres
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Ethan Vo
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Andrew Trueblood
|Mayde Creek
|U.S. Army
|Joseph Ansley
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Jason Beckett JR
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Army
|Jenni Bello Tiburcio
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Army
|Vicente Carrizales
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Arial Hawes
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|Janelle Lara Pleitez
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Army
|Ashley Martinez
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Jeremiah Rodriguez
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|Lakeisha Romero
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Army
|Blake Duty
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Jaquavian Blake
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Army
|Kastin Merrill
|Morton Ranch
|U.S. Marine Corps
|De’Travion Menefee
|Paetow
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Gabriel Thompson
|Paetow
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Miguel Solis
|Paetow
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Raymond Ogg
|Paetow
|U.S. Army
|Infant Rice
|Paetow
|U.S. Army
|Noah DeLeon
|Paetow
|U.S. Army
|Sergio Sanchez
|Paetow
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Maria Jackson
|Paetow
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|James Lazaro
|Paetow
|US Army National Guard
|Oscar Santoyo
|Paetow
|US Army National Guard
|De’Travion Menefee
|Paetow
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Daisia Carson
|Paetow
|US Army National Guard
|Carmen Torres
|Paetow
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Eric Boateng
|Paetow
|US Army National Guard
|Miguel Solis
|Paetow
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Jorge Bozeman
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Military Academy West Point
|Emma Esquivel
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Military Academy West Point
|Jerry Lu
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Military Academy West Point
|Denver Tran
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|Edward Jassa Garcia
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Dylon DeLaCruz
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Army
|Nicholas Ard
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Isabella Gonzalez Gonzalez
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Gordon Mullan
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Army
|Nathaniel Owen
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Department of the Navy
|Oude Owino
|Seven Lakes
|Randolph Macon Academy
|Sara Peters
|Seven Lakes
|U.S. Military Academy West Point
|Paul Marrero Aponte
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Jaden D’Angel Henandez
|Taylor
|U.S. Naval Academy
|Boyukagha Babazade
|Taylor
|US Army National Guard
|Menwon Woyah
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Paul Marrero Aponte
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Estefany Castillo
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|John Cramer
|Taylor
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Leah Celeste Tenorio
|Taylor
|U.S. Army National Guard
|Kristen Bryant
|Tompkins
|U.S. Space Force
|Gustavo Dos Anjos Nunes Da Silva
|Tompkins
|U.S. Marine Corps
|Aadhithyavarman Manachai Shanmugham
|Tompkins
|US Army National Guard
|Caleb Sparks
|Tompkins
|Randolph-Macon Academy
|Patrick Thompson
|Tompkins
|U.S. Department of the Navy