Class of 2023 Enlisted Graduates

Enlisted Graduates

Name Campus Military Branch
Joanna Flores Cinco Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Noah Longfield Cinco Ranch U.S. Military Academy West Point
John Ramsey – SPECIAL NOTE – John is receiving a Marine ROTC full ride scholarship to Texas A&M Cinco Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Juan Narvaez Yepes Jordan US Army National Guard
Warren Garrott Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Tessa Brillhart Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Kody Driver Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Swaye Hogan Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Christian Saenz Katy U.S. Marine Corps
Rylind Lusk Katy US Army National Guard
Josue Lopez Katy U.S. Army
Mitchell Furr Katy U.S. Army
Yuri Dyunov Katy U.S. Department of the Navy
Nathan Good Owens Katy U.S. Department of the Navy
Nathian Ayala Katy Air Force
Jakob Schofield Katy Air Force
Santiago Depablos Trujillo Katy Air Force
Levi Lopez Katy Air Force
Karoll Murillo Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Maximus Ramirez Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Jonas Riley Lawson Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Tanvir Mahtab Amin Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Trey James Morris Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Luis Alessandro Garcia Mayde Creek U.S. Marine Corps
Alan Adrian Mora Mayde Creek U.S. Department of the Navy
Jasmine Adelina McCurley Mayde Creek U.S. Department of the Navy
Sarah  Michelle Torres Mayde Creek U.S. Department of the Navy
Ethan Vo Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Andrew Trueblood Mayde Creek U.S. Army
Joseph Ansley Morton Ranch U.S. Department of the Navy
Jason Beckett JR Morton Ranch U.S. Army
Jenni Bello Tiburcio Morton Ranch U.S. Army
Vicente Carrizales Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Arial Hawes Morton Ranch U.S. Air Force Academy
Janelle Lara Pleitez Morton Ranch U.S. Army
Ashley Martinez Morton Ranch U.S. Department of the Navy
Jeremiah Rodriguez Morton Ranch U.S. Air Force Academy
Lakeisha Romero Morton Ranch U.S. Army
Blake Duty Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
Jaquavian Blake Morton Ranch U.S. Army
Kastin Merrill Morton Ranch U.S. Marine Corps
De’Travion Menefee Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy
Gabriel Thompson Paetow U.S. Marine Corps
Miguel Solis Paetow U.S. Marine Corps
Raymond Ogg Paetow U.S. Army
Infant Rice Paetow U.S. Army
Noah DeLeon Paetow U.S. Army
Sergio Sanchez Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy
Maria Jackson Paetow U.S. Air Force Academy
James Lazaro Paetow US Army National Guard
Oscar Santoyo Paetow US Army National Guard
De’Travion Menefee Paetow U.S. Department of the Navy
Daisia Carson Paetow US Army National Guard
Carmen Torres Paetow U.S. Marine Corps
Eric Boateng Paetow US Army National Guard
Miguel Solis Paetow U.S. Marine Corps
Jorge Bozeman Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point
Emma Esquivel Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point
Jerry Lu Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point
Denver Tran Seven Lakes U.S. Air Force Academy
Edward Jassa Garcia Seven Lakes U.S. Marine Corps
Dylon DeLaCruz Seven Lakes U.S. Army
Nicholas Ard Seven Lakes U.S. Marine Corps
Isabella Gonzalez Gonzalez Seven Lakes U.S. Department of the Navy
Gordon Mullan Seven Lakes U.S. Army
Nathaniel Owen Seven Lakes U.S. Department of the Navy
Oude Owino Seven Lakes Randolph Macon Academy
Sara Peters Seven Lakes U.S. Military Academy West Point
Paul Marrero Aponte Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Jaden D’Angel Henandez Taylor U.S. Naval Academy
Boyukagha Babazade Taylor US Army National Guard
Menwon Woyah Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Paul Marrero Aponte Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Estefany Castillo Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
John Cramer Taylor U.S. Marine Corps
Leah Celeste Tenorio Taylor U.S. Army National Guard
Kristen Bryant Tompkins U.S. Space Force
Gustavo Dos Anjos Nunes Da Silva Tompkins U.S. Marine Corps
Aadhithyavarman Manachai Shanmugham Tompkins US Army National Guard
Caleb Sparks Tompkins Randolph-Macon Academy
Patrick Thompson Tompkins U.S. Department of the Navy

 

6301 South Stadium La