Libraries Offer Amnesty Period, May 15-June 19, For Overdue Items

Fort Bend County Libraries will offer an amnesty period May 15 through June 19; during this time, late fees for overdue items will be waived. Fines for overdue items that are returned — during this period only — will be waived.

Outstanding fees that were assessed for items previously thought to be lost, but which have been found, will be waived if the item is returned to the library – either inside or in the outside book drop.

Fines on overdue items returned PRIOR to this amnesty period, fees for items not returned, and fees for damaged items will NOT be waived during the amnesty period.

The regular late-fee schedule will resume on Tuesday, June 20.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).