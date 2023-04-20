Friends Of Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library Host Spring Book Sale

The Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library will host a Spring Book Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, in the Annex next door to the library, which is located at 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear.

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find a lot in common at the book sale, where they will discover adult and children’s books, DVDs, and CDs, all at prices that are hard to beat. Prices range from 10¢ for children’s books and 50¢ for adult paperback books up to $1.00 for select hardback books.

The Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library organization is instrumental in funding library programs such as the children’s Summer Reading Challenge. Proceeds from the book sale and annual membership dues also help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library.