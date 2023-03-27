Fire People and a Nine-Hour Running Time: What Can We Expect from Avatar 3?

The first two movies in the Avatar franchise are among the most expensive and commercially successful films ever made, so it’s no surprise that many people are now eagerly awaiting the third instalment of the epic sci-fi adventure. What do we know so far about Avatar 3 and its release date?

The Full Avatar Story to Date

Avatar: The Way of the Water was finally released in 2022, as a follow-up to the 2009 original. This second movie in the series was directed by James Cameron, who had to wait until filming technology had advanced enough for him to fully realize his vision. This second Avatar movie is set some 26 years after the first one, and it shows us how Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) are coping with family life.

With a flowchart approach to which Oscar-nominated movie you should watch, ExpressVPN shows that it’s an uplifting epic. Reading further, we see that Jake is now the chief of the Omatikaya clan but is forced to move to a seaside clan with his family when a new threat arrives. They also confirm that it won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, as a reward for being one of the most innovative and visually pleasing movies of recent years.

The Latest Details on Avatar 3

With Cameron confirming the intention to create a total of at least five Avatar movies, he made the bold move of filming the second and third instalments at the same time. This third Avatar movie is yet to be given an official name, but The Seed Bearer is being considered as a subtitle and it has an expected release date of December 2024. However, a recent report by MovieWeb suggests that this might not be the only version of Avatar 3 that we see.

While the version for theatrical release is said to run for around three hours, it’s been reported that Cameron has also created a cut that runs for a mammoth nine hours and that could be released on Disney+ in the form of a series. The third film in the Avatar series is already said to be in the post-production phase, although it isn’t clear how long that will take if the director is planning to make such a massive cut and then bring it down to just three hours for the final version.

In terms of the plot, it’s been revealed that this upcoming movie will be largely set in a different part of Pandora, where a nasty tribe called the fire people or Ash People live. Oona Chaplin plays the role of the leader of this tribe, who show the evil side of the Na’vi race, according to this report by The Gamer.

Fans of the first two movies in this series shouldn’t have to wait too long to see the next part of the saga. While it isn’t yet clear exactly what it will involve or how long it will run for, it seems safe to assume that this will be another eye-catching movie with amazing special effects.