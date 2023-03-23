Every First-time Property Buyer Must Know About NoBroker Home Loan Assistance

For a first-time buyer, purchasing a property may present some difficulties. After all, there are many moving parts, things to do, and conditions to meet, and you might be worried about making a mistake that could cost you a lot of money. But there are incentives put in place specifically for first-time homebuyers.

Spending time, energy, and dedication searching for a new place to call home are essential. However, given your age and financial situation, you should think long and hard about your options. House hunting is a major financial decision that most individuals make just once, so getting it right is crucial. To help you make an informed decision, we’ve included a list of things to think about before you buy or apply for a home loan, a guide to the house-buying process, and some helpful hints for after you close on your first home to clear up any confusion you may have.

How To Apply for Home Loan Assistance Via NoBroker

Here’s how to apply for home loan assistance via NoBroker; you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the NoBroker website or mobile app and select the “Home Loans“ option from the menu.

Step 2: Enter the required details, such as your name, phone number, email address, city, and the amount of loan you require.

Step 3: Once you submit the details, a representative from NoBroker will contact you to discuss your requirements and help you choose the right home loan option.

Step 4: You will be asked to provide additional details such as income, employment status, credit score, and other financial information. This will help the representative understand your financial situation and suggest the best loan options.

Step 5: Once you have provided all the necessary information, the representative will help you apply for the home loan by guiding you through the application process and submitting the necessary documents.

Step 6: NoBroker has partnerships with multiple banks and financial institutions so that the representative can suggest the best loan options for you from among their partners. They also have a home loan calculator, so you know the accuracy of the amount.

6 Home Loan Eligibility Criteria

In India, the eligibility criteria for home loans vary depending on the lender and the specific loan product.

Age: The minimum age for a home loan in India is 18, and the highest age at maturity is 70-75. Income:Lenders evaluate borrowers’ income to determine loan repayment. Several lenders need a minimum income to qualify for a house loan. Credit score:Home loans require good credit. Credit scores determine a borrower’s creditworthiness and repayment ability. Employment history: Lenders like borrowers to have been in their current position for a minimum time. Existing debts:Lenders may use a borrower’s credit card balances or other loans to calculate their debt-to-income ratio. Loan amount and term:Loan eligibility also depends on the property’s valuation. The borrower’s ability to repay the loan within the chosen tenure affects eligibility. The amount depends upon the home loan interest rates in 2023.

Benefits Of Availing of a Home Loan

Helps in buying a home: A home loan provides a means to finance the purchase of a home. It may not be easy to purchase a home without a home loan, especially for first-time homebuyers.

Tax benefits: Home loan borrowers can avail of tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, for the principal repayment of the loan and under Section 24(b) for the interest repayment of the loan.

Low-interest rates: Home loan interest rates in 2023 are lower than in previous years. This makes a home loan a more affordable option for borrowing money.

