Most worth trying flavours of Elf Bar, Geek Bar, and Elux Bar

There are a variety of different disposable vape brands in the vape shop which brings a truckload of different flavours, so what are the best flavours worth trying? I personally cannot give a proper fair, and impartial answer since it is a rather subjective experience and judgement. However, we can conclude with some recommendations with the help of the disposable vape sales statistics and part of my own preferences. And today we are going to take a glance at the best flavours of Elf Bar, Geek Bar, and Elux Bar.

Elux Bar 600 Disposable Vape

Main Features

Beginner-Friendly Disposable Vape

Inhale Activated

Compact to carry

Range Of Flavours

20mg Nic Salt

2ml E-Liquid

600 Puffs

Integrated 550mAh battery

The Elux Bar 600 is the most representative and best-selling disposable vape in the Elux range just like the Elf Bar 600 in the Elf Bar range. Elux Bar 600 Disposable Vape is powered by an internal 550mAh battery, pre-filled with 2ml e-liquid at 20mg nicotine strength, delivering up to 600 puffs delivering an authentic MTL vaping experience with a smooth throat hit and fast nicotine satisfaction. Furthermore, there are over 40 different ranges of flavours for all levels of vapers to choose from such as Apple Peach, Banana Ice, Berry Pop Berry, and Blue Raz Lemonade. And the most popular and recommended flavours are:

Strawberry Bubblegum Watermelon: Sugary bubblegum blended with fruity and fresh watermelon and strawberry, delivering a well-balanced sweet and sour taste with a refreshing and fruity aroma.

Blueberry Sour Raspberry: A delicious berries blend of luxurious sweet blueberries mixed with piercingly sour tart raspberries, delivering a mouthwatering berry flavour.

Banana Ice: A creamy and sweet banana flavour profile with a cooling kickback. The fresh banana provides endless mouthfuls of creamy taste which are perfectly complemented with the invigorating minty freshness.

Geek Bar E600 Disposable Vape

Main Features

Inhale activated

Beginner friendly

MTL disposable vape

Compact to carry

Easy to use

Battery Capacity: 400mAh

Puffs: 600 approx.

Nicotine Strength: 20mg nicotine salt

Flavours: 20 available

Geek Bar E600 is the latest Disposable Vape released by Geek Bar. Powered by a built-in 400mAh battery, pre-filled with 2ml e-liquid at 20mg nicotine strength, delivering up to 600 puffs. The nic salt e-liquid brings a smooth throat hit with a fast nicotine craving satisfaction. Geek Bar E600 is compact to carry and it is also a fuss-free disposable vape that requires no maintenance or cleaning, the inhale activation allows a quick and easy use, simply put your lips on the mouthpiece and vape, so it is highly recommended to novice vapers! And the nice flavours of Geek Bars are:

Strawberry Bubble Ice: Fresh and succulent strawberry offers a well-balanced sweet and sour taste and the bubble gum flavour is greatly restored, the inhale and exhale are accompanied by an icy and cooling sensation, and the menthol is perfectly matched with the sweet strawberry and bubble.

Watermelon: A natural and juicy watermelon flavour which brings a fresh and moderatly sweet taste and there is a slight cooling mint you can feel in the aftertaste.

Fresh Mint: An authentic menthol taste that brings a fresh mint flavour with a slightly sweet taste and vigorously cooling exhale.

ELF BAR 600 Puffs Disposable Vape

Main Features

Inhale activated

Beginner friendly

MTL disposable vape

Compact to carry

Easy to use

Battery Capacity: 550mAh

2ml e-liquid capacity

Puffs: 600 approx.

Nicotine Strength: 10mg/20mg nicotine salt

Flavours: 53+ available

Elf Bar 600 disposable vape is the most popular product in the Elf Bar range, it also offers the widest flavour selection in the Elf Bar disposable range which is up to 53 flavours. It is powered by a built-in 550mAh battery, pre-filled with 2ml e-liquid at 20mg nicotine strength(there are also 10mg and 0mg nicotine strengths available), delivering roughly 600 puffs. Elf Bar 600 is a great starter disposable vape for novice vapers to use since it is fuss-free, inhale-activated, and easy to use. The amazing 53 flavours in the Elf Bar 600 range is capable of catering to all levels of vapers’ appetites and the most popular Elf Bar flavours are:

Strawberry Raspberry Cherry: It is a berry banquet which blends with fresh strawberry, tangy raspberry, and fragrant cherry, bringing a refreshing sweet and sour berry taste. You won’t miss it if you are a berry lover.

Blueberry Sour Raspberry: A mouthwatering berries mixture of juicy sweet blueberries complemented by fresh sour raspberries, delivering a moreish berry flavour.

Cotton Candy Ice: The Cotton Candy Ice flavour is blended with marshmallows and candy backed up with an icy cooling mint taste. Every inhale is a full mouth of sweet memory and happiness. That’s the flavour for candy and sugar lovers.

Pink Lemonade: The Pink Lemonade flavour is well-balanced between fruit and fizz, sweet and sharp. It is a concoction of refreshing, zesty and fragrant lemonade and a sweet punch of plump berries.