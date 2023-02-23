Adjusted-Rate Mortgages

Confused by the different mortgage types out there? Trying to decide if an ARM or a 30-year fixed mortgage is right for you? Look no further, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to understand the various mortgage types available. Keep reading to learn more, and don’t forget to take advantage of iSelect’s mortgage calculator to ensure you qualify before applying.

Are you considering taking out an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) but don’t know what to expect? Understanding the ins and outs of ARMs can help you make an informed decision about whether this type of loan is right for you. Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that have an interest rate that can change over time. With an ARM, the interest rate is tied to an index, which is typically the U.S. Prime Rate. As the index rate moves up or down, so does the interest rate on the ARM.

The most common type of ARM is a 5/1 ARM. This means that the interest rate on the loan remains fixed for five years and then adjusts every year thereafter. Other ARMs may have different adjustment periods, such as 3/1, 7/1, or 10/1 ARMs. The initial interest rate on an ARM is typically lower than other types. This can be attractive to borrowers because it can result in lower monthly payments. However, the lower initial rate comes with a trade-off: your interest rate (and monthly payments) can increase over time. The amount by which your interest rate can change is limited by an interest rate cap. This cap sets a maximum amount that your interest rate can increase or decrease during each adjustment period, as well as over the life of the loan.

Fixed-Rate Mortgages

Fixed-rate mortgages have become one of the most popular mortgage options for homebuyers in recent years. With this mortgage, you’ll know exactly what your monthly mortgage payment will be for the entire duration of the loan. If you’re considering a fixed-rate mortgage, it’s important to understand how they work and the benefits and drawbacks that come with them. First, it’s important to understand that this mortgage is a loan in which the interest rate is fixed for the entire duration of the loan. This means that no matter what happens with the economy or the market, your monthly payment will remain the same throughout the life of the loan. This makes it easier to plan for the future and budget accordingly, as you know exactly what to expect each month. The main benefit of this mortgage is the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your monthly payments won’t change. This means that you can budget ahead and know how much you can afford to spend each month. In addition, you don’t have to worry about rising interest rates, as your interest rate will remain the same throughout the life of the loan.

Government-Backed Mortgages

The main types of government-backed mortgages in Australia are the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme (FHLDS) and the HomeBuilder Grant. The FHLDS is available to first-home buyers and aims to help them break into the property market. It offers a guarantee of up to 95% of the value of the home loan, meaning borrowers can purchase a home with just a 5% deposit. The HomeBuilder Grant is a $25,000 grant available to eligible owner-occupiers looking to build or renovate a home.

When it comes to choosing a government-backed mortgage in Australia, it’s important to understand the eligibility criteria and the requirements of each type. With the FHLDS, for example, the borrower must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident, and the home must be their primary residence. The home must also be valued at less than the price cap for the state or territory, and the borrower must have less than a 20% deposit. For the HomeBuilder Grant, the borrower must have an annual income of less than $125,000 for an individual or $200,000 for a couple.

