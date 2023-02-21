7 Simple Remedy for Student Stress in College

Student life seems to be all about fun once you are done with your education but while living it, you face many challenges. All these forms of challenges cause stress in students that can lead to various mental and physical instabilities. Obviously; these challenges are not only related to academic pressure because sometimes other factors also become the cause of it. Besides; academic challenges can be met by taking Cheap Assignment Writing Services, etc. However; factors like bullying, smoking, name-calling, etc need strict action by the faculty.

But; if the source of tension for students is their academic pressure then they can take help in various forms. This assistance can be bought from British Essay Writers, or academic assistance online platform, or by making some changes to their lifestyles. Similarly; this post is also intended to help the students with their stress levels.

How academic pressure causes stress in college students?

If we take into account such challenges that are purely caused by the academic load and pressure then these challenges are as follows;

Hectic study hours.

So many academic tasks are given at college as well as at home.

Exam pressure.

Race of grades.

Finding difficulty in managing study hours with college-associated extracurricular activities.

Doing a part-time job along with pursuing education.

These and many other such challenges are what causes stress in students. This stress is mainly because of their fear of not being able to complete the task on its time. It can also be because of investing all of their time in fulfilling their responsibilities. This form of too much mental pressure affects mental health as well as physical health quite severely. Some of the common mental and physical instabilities seen in college students due to academic pressure are as follows;

Anxiety.

Anemia.

Depression.

Loss of appetite, etc.

7 simple remedies to relieve college students’ stress:

There seem to be a lot of conditions to reach an academic victory, right? (thedissertationhelp.co.uk, 2020). Stress caused by academic challenges is something that cannot be treated by medication but through certain remedies. Seven of those remedies that can help college students in relieving their stress are as follows;

1. Maintain a Healthy Diet:

No, we are not telling you to go all green or leave those carbs rather we are stressing over having a proper diet. Now; you must be wondering what is proper diet. A proper diet is something that is;

Rich in fruits.

Have whole grains.

Have proteins.

Have veggies.

Eating healthy food rich in the above-mentioned ingredients will keep your stress level low. You can have your fast food, donuts, and fried food on occasion but you cannot totally rely on them.

2. Get a full sleep:

Students are most often seen skipping sleep to cope with their busy schedules but this must never be the case. It is because one of the best ways to relieve stress is to sleep at least seven to eight hours a day. It is a scientifically proven fact that at night human body releases relaxing hormones that keep a person distressed and during the daytime, such hormones are released which keep the human mind active.

3. Do a daily exercise/meditation:

Doing exercise does not mean lifting heavy dumbbells and weights rather exercise can be as light as running and its duration can vary from 10 to 30 minutes. The purpose of this exercise is to keep your body healthy along with your mind.

Besides; you can also do meditation which will help you remain calm and mentally healthy as well. College students experience high levels of stress. Mindfulness meditation delivered via a mobile app may be an appealing, efficacious way to reduce stress in college students ( Huberty et al, 2019).

4. Take academic assistance:

Now; let’s be practical; all these remedies won’t get your work done so it is better to take academic assistance when needed. This academic assistance can be bought from online platforms to help you write your projects or it can be to take guidance from one of your professors.

5. Decompress and chill:

“All work and no play make a man dull” is an old saying and is equally reliable in today’s time as it was ever before. So; take your time out to chill and relax. Give yourself an hour or two to do your hobby, pursue your passion, or just watch Netflix and chill.

6. Manage your time effectively:

We all know that time management is important to get things done. However; the question is how to manage the time. Well! Everybody has his own schedule that he must follow but some of the key principles of managing time are as follows;

Organize yourself and your routine.

Learn to say no, where needed.

Make a weekly planner.

Prioritize each task according to its requirement.

This time management will help the student in being true to himself and be actively present at the moment. When you don’t have many things in your mind; you will be able to focus better on the task you are physically doing.

7. Have an “I can do it” attitude:

You must have a positive attitude toward your academic life as well as your personal life in order to achieve your goals without having any stress. When you will have the following attributes;

Positive attitude.

Hopeful.

Determined.

Then you can easily achieve your goals or even if you fail to achieve your goals sometimes then you can at least stay away from being stressed over not being able to submit your task.

Conclusion:

Being a student and being stressed are something that goes side by side. However; this is not the way to manage your academic life. You will have to look after your health in order to achieve good grades in college. Hopefully; this post will help college students in relieving their academic stress to quite some extent.

