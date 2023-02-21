5 Basic Financial Literacy Lessons School Won’t Teach You

High school graduates entering adulthood without a clear knowledge of their own money is all too common. In the worst cases, this may result in financial mishaps or crises that students must live with for the rest of their life. This is just why having business or finance teachers who are dedicated to providing students with the financial knowledge they need to succeed is important. Teachers and parents should teach the kids the art of saving, investing, and decision-making. Students at all levels and ages require data analysis help. Data analysis is the act of taking raw data and turning it into information that people can use to make decisions. To find answers to questions, or prove ideas.

A popular choice to promote higher levels of financial access is financial literacy. However, the majority of the research points to limited, if not none, impacts of adult financial education interventions on literacy and financial behavior (Fernades, Lynch, and Netemeyer, 2014, Miller, Reichelstein, Salas, and Zia, 2014). This unsatisfactory result can be partially explained by poor participation and attendance rates, a problem that affects the majority of training programs aimed at adults. However, it may also be a sign of how flexible adults’ tastes and spending habits are. (Frisancho, V., 2018)

What exactly is financial literacy?

Start with the basics. If you don’t have a specific course that is focused on this process, it could be difficult to understand the concept. Having a basic understanding of asset management is what is meant by having financial literacy. In other words, you’ll learn how to manage your money at a beginner level! These concepts reflect:

Saving

Investing

Planning a budget

Borrowing

Protecting

While teaching your child to drive or swim may seem natural, teaching financial literacy rarely involves a focused effort. How can we start teaching our kids about money management?

What degree might support your financial literacy?

According to thesis writing assistance the thesis is more about writing and information, whereas ACCA is more about math. An ACCA thesis should include the following major ideas:

Draw Your Thesis Understand numbers Recognize your audience Be precise with your calculations Display your work’s quality (TWH, 2022)

Track everything:

Most people don’t keep track of everything. And are unaware of their financial situation. You should keep track of every dollar you earn and spend in a spreadsheet.

You’ll have a better understanding of your present financial situation and possible areas for improvement.

If you keep track of your income and spending. Keep track of all of your revenue sources as well as all of your spending costs.

By keeping track of everything, you’ll be more aware of every cost going ahead.

You’ll attempt to save costs and arrive at a similar outcome.

You’ll learn which costs are truly unnecessary and which revenue sources need more attention.

Do not incur debt that you cannot repay:

Debt is the fastest way to ruin your money (except for good debt such as a mortgage where you get an asset or the opportunity to earn returns that beat the interest rate of your debt). One of the most important things to learn at an early age is this.

Unfortunately, a lot of people acquire credit card debt in addition to student loan debt.

One of the things that individuals learn the hard way is this. Prioritize the debt with the highest interest rate if you are in debt.

You will benefit more from paying off debt with a 10% interest rate initially than you will from concentrating on debt with a 3% interest rate.

Don’t take it you can’t pay off the loan.

If you want to save money on your college career, you can consider attending a less expensive state institution, a community college first, and then a state university afterward.

Living within your means:

Living within your means makes it simpler to reach financial freedom. You’ll be more appreciative of life’s essentials.

People who spend over their means frequently buy things they’ll regret later. This is comparable to how individuals acquire a new automobile that instantly depreciates in value and then becomes accustomed to it after six weeks.

It makes significantly more financial sense to purchase a secondhand automobile. Otherwise ways to live within your means include buying a smaller home or moving in with friends to split the cost of the rent.

The majority of millionaires in today’s world don’t look like it, which is a fact. Most of them lack a large, luxurious home or an expensive sports vehicle. Sure, there are a few millionaires who have such things. Because we know them or because we read about them in the news. Most of them lead fairly modest lives.

Invest your finances frequently and early

You have the opportunity to earn great long-term returns when you put your money in assets.

Any asset should be approached with a long-term focus so that you won’t panic.

If you suffer initial losses since you have faith in the stock’s or real estate investment’s future.

While it is possible to lose money while investing, keeping money in the bank will almost always result in a loss since inflation will slowly eat away at it.

You can choose safer dividend stocks that provide cash flow or riskier high-growth companies, which come with larger risks and rewards.

Don’t purchase anything only to impress others:

We seek attention. We seek to be noticed and feel like we belong to a group of individuals. Some people develop friendships in their communities and have a select group of close friends.

All you have to do to make new friends is go out and start a conversation. The pay-to-play strategy is another option. You’ll draw more notice if you drive your BMW across town. And a Lamborghini would draw even more attention to you. Making a fashion statement or having a large home can draw more attention to you.

Most of these purchases are made just for the owner’s ego boost and ability to strike up more discussions. Although it doesn’t guarantee friendships, it raises the likelihood that the first chat will develop into something more.

And even if you do make friends by showcasing your talents, they won’t be the kind of people you want in your life. You need new relationships and new priorities for how you spend your money if others only value you for the things you own rather than for who you are as a person.

Conclusion:

So there you have it—5 basic financial literacy lessons school won’t teach you. You are responsible for managing your finances, but it will probably be much simpler if you know the basics. In any case, if you feel comfortable, you may choose a knowledgeable person who will consider your finances.

References:

Frisancho, V., 2018. The impact of school-based financial education on high school students and their teachers: Experimental evidence from Peru.

TWH. 2022. DIY GUIDE TO ACCA THESIS WRITING. Online Available at <https://thesiswritinghelp.com.pk/diy-guide-to-acca-thesis-writing> [Accessed on 13 January 2023].