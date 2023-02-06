Marijuana vs. Tobacco: The Experts Weigh In

Marijuana and tobacco are two substances that have been widely used for centuries, but their effects on the body and their legal status have been vastly different, leading to many debates. As more states legalize marijuana for medical and recreational purposes, the topic of its safety and effectiveness compared to tobacco has become increasingly relevant. In order to understand more about that, let’s explore the opinions of experts on the relative harms and benefits of marijuana and tobacco use.

The dangers of smoking tobacco

Many of you have heard of the harmful effects of smoking tobacco, they’re pretty well-known, and such an addiction causes many health problems, such as cancer, heart and lung diseases, stroke, and other serious conditions. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been studying this topic, discovering all the health dangers of tobacco usage, and their research shows that addiction to tobacco is the primary cause of preventable death in the USA. Worldwide, smoking tobacco causes more than 7 million deaths per year.

Stress relief seems to be the only benefit of tobacco, and it’s actually not worth the harm.

Health effects of marijuana

It’s worth mentioning that smoking marijuana has its own health effects, and not all of them are beneficial, unfortunately. According to the American Lung Association, inhaling the smoke of any kind can lead to lung irritation, bronchitis, and lung infections, making marijuana usage a bad habit as well. However, smoking marijuana is not as dangerous as tobacco usage since smoking tobacco has been linked to lung cancer and other serious health problems.

On the other hand, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) notes that smoking marijuana for a long period can lead to addiction and cognitive impairment. Moreover, several studies have shown that marijuana can have negative effects on mental health, leading to psychiatric disorders in those with preexisting genetics.

Regardless of these concerns, many studies have conducted that marijuana can have therapeutic benefits when used in a controlled and regulated manner. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, has been a vocal advocate for the medicinal use of marijuana. He states that marijuana can be an effective treatment for chronic pain and that it can be beneficial while treating the symptoms of sclerosis, epilepsy, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Others, however, have concerns about the safety and efficiency of using marijuana as a medicine. Dr. Kevin Sabet, president and CEO of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, says that marijuana shouldn’t be considered a medicine and he’s against its legalization. He points to the lack of rigorous scientific research on the safety and efficacy of marijuana as a medicine, as well as the potential for abuse and addiction.

Summary

While marijuana and tobacco have been widely used by many people to cope with stress, their effects on the body and their legal status have been vastly different. While marijuana may have therapeutic benefits when used in a controlled and regulated manner, its long-term effects are still not well understood. On the other hand, tobacco is well-known for its detrimental health effects and is the leading cause of preventable death in many countries. It is important to consider the potential disadvantages and benefits of marijuana and tobacco use before making a decision about their use.