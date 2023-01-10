Dr Gregory Сasey’s signature facelift

Dr. Gregory Casey is a facial plastic surgeon with over 15 years of experience. He has worked with patients from all over the world, and she is committed to helping you achieve your best possible results!

Dr. Gregory Casey specializes in cosmetic surgery for the face and neck, including liposuction for fat grafting, rhinoplasty, brow lifts, blepharoplasty, and facelifts.

The facelift is a targeted facial rejuvenation procedure. It is perfect for those with sagging, looseness and excess fat in the neck, under the chin, or along the jawline. Ideal candidates for the facelift have good skin elasticity and mild to advanced sagging of the lower half of the face. For the best result, fat transfer is considered to restore volume.

ARE YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR A FACELIFT?

A facelift can be an effective solution for patients who are in good physical health and want to fight back against the effects of time and gravity on the facial tissues. Patients who are concerned with loss of volume or deep wrinkles may need to combine a facelift with an additional procedure for more comprehensive rejuvenation.

Deep plane extended facelift surgery can turn back the clock by decades, achieving a significantly rejuvenated appearance by addressing deeper tissues and avoiding the overly-taut appearance sometimes associated with traditional facelifts.

A deep plane extended facelift offers substantial facial rejuvenation and natural-looking results, especially when performed by the experienced and triple board-certified surgeon, Dr. Gregory Casey.

