Athletes and Mental Health

Mental health over the last few years has been at the forefront of discussions like never before. Both in normal day-to-day lives but also for professional athletes. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, upwards of 35% of elite athletes suffer from some sort of mental health issue. For the first time in history, professional athletes are publicly discussing their mental health issues and are encouraging those around their communities to do the same, especially adolescents and teenagers.

In New York, the demand for being a professional athlete is only matched by a handful of cities across the world. With that, the mental stress and anguish that can affect professional athletes within the Empire States are immense.

For the New York Mets, one of the sadder stories over the last year has been what has come to light regarding former New York Mets ace Matt Harvey. During Harvey’s meteoric rise in baseball with the Mets, becoming one of the league’s top pitchers, Harvey faced his own mental health issues. Recognizing his issues, Harvey brought them to the attention of the Mets’ front office. However, the Mets’ front office failed to act in any meaningful way and while Harvey didn’t make any unreversible decisions, he did go down a road of substance abuse that drastically impacted his career.

The good news is the Mets have made strides in mental health in recent years including adding Samantha Gilmore a mental health coach to their minor league system. It’s unclear, however, if the Mets have a designated mental health coach for their major league squad. The Mets have also made mental health a bigger talking point within Queens and surrounding communities. In September, Mets all-star closer Edwin Diaz made a trip to a Bronx school to meet with students and discuss mental health.

While one or two steps will never solve the issue, their contributions to help solve the problem of stigma surrounding mental health is much needed and will be important in the push to get rid of those stigmas.

Interested in New York Sports betting? Take a look at the various sportsbooks available in the Empire States.

Mental health in New York doesn’t start and end with the Mets, however, it carries over to every professional sports team including the NHL’s New York Rangers and the NBA’s New York Knicks. Over the last years, two different New York Rangers have come forward about having to take care of mental health issues before continuing their careers. In 2020, Lias Andersson openly discussed stepping away from the game due to mental health issues before eventually returning. While his career has had its ups and downs since returning, Andersson is still playing professionally in 2022 within the Los Angeles Kings organization. Then just this past summer, forward Vitali Kravtsov disused his mental health and how it impacted some of his decision-making in the prior season when it came to accepting a demotion to the American Hockey League amongst other things as well.

Mental health doesn’t just come from depression or anxiety, it can also be seen in sleep patterns and other mundane day-to-day activities. New York Knicks star forward Julius Randle is a good example of such, as he discussed how after the birth of his second child, he suffered from sleepless nights amongst other issues. One way to solve his issues? Through meditation. The Knicks have made the wellness of their players a primary topic of concern since 2014.

Perhaps the team in New York that has made mental health awareness the biggest part of their franchise’s culture at least publicly is the New York Jets. The Jets commonly implore their athletes to discuss mental health and mental health awareness. Recently, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas help founded “The Defensive Line” which aimed to help adolescence and teenagers in their own battles against mental health after Thomas’s younger sister, Ella, committed suicide in 2018 at 24 years old. While the Jets have been active in the mental health discussion, the New York Giants deserve quite a bit of credit as well, over the last few years, multiple Giants have discussed their own mental health issues whether it’s anxiety or depression including defensive end Jalyn Holmes and former cornerback Logan Ryan.

It’s just not in New York City either, mental health awareness is prevalent throughout the entire state of New York including in Buffalo where the Bills much like the Jets and Giants have been proactive in the community when it comes to mental health awareness but also where athletes have also been quiet open about their own mental health including linebacker AJ Klein, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs among others. The NHL’s Buffalo Sabres have also been quite proactive on the mental health front as well.

Overall, mental health discussion is finally becoming a bigger and bigger part of our everyday lives. However, many of the stigmas surrounding mental health still remain and much work has still yet to be done.

If you or anyone in New York would like to talk to someone anonymously, starting a conversation can be easy by texting GOT5 to 741741. If you’re in New York City you can also text “WELL” to 65173 or call 1-888-NYC-WELL.