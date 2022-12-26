How to Dispose of Real Christmas Trees

By: Tom Behrens

Many cut Christmas trees end up in a landfill as their final resting place. Alison Baylis, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Urban Ecologist, says “Recycle Christmas trees and give them a second life.”

Recycle:

Real trees are biodegradable, and many communities have tree recycling programs. Check with our local waste management company, a nearby garden center, or conservation organization to find out if Christmas tree recycling, whether curbside pickup or a drop off station, is available in your area.

Mulch:

The most common recycling option is chipping Christmas trees into mulch, which can be used for a variety of needs around homes and yards. Mulch can be placed around the base of trees and gardens as an insulator to help plants withstand cold temperatures and prevent soil erosion and compaction.

Pond and Wildlife Habitat:

Place Christmas trees in yards or nature landscapes, on in bodies of water to create habitat for wildlife. When Christmas trees are sunken in water bodies, they increase the complexity of the aquatic habitat. Woody debris provides a place for aquatic species to flourish, which increases overall biodiversity. Sinking Christmas trees in Lake Conroe helped that lake overcome the reduction of water weed cover after the overstocking of carp that had a feast on the aquatic vegetation. Please check regulations on local bodies of water for “planting” used Christmas trees.

You can also choose to set your tree in your yard, creating a wildlife habitat. Birds can use your old Christmas trees as a habitat. One of my neighbors “planted” his trees in his back yard, and it survived, and grown. Tie bird feed, orange slices, popcorn and other bird friendly treats to your tree and watch the birds fill the branches.

Fun family crafts:

Keep the holiday spirit alive after Christmas by using parts of Christmas trees to create fun family activities such as “tree cookies”. Cut the trunk of your tree to make coasters or other decorative accent pieces in your home. Go a step further and let kids paint the tree cookies for one-of-a-kind artwork.

For more information on how to sustainably recycle your Christmas tree, Texas A&M Forest Service at https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/ContactUs/