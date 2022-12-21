Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!

Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines is a great place to live if you’re looking for a safe, family friendly area. It has good schools and many things to do. There are parks and bike paths, along with sports teams for adults and kids alike. All of these things make living in Pembroke Pines an excellent choice to consider houses for sale in Ofirio on Broward if you’re looking for somewhere to raise your family.

Plantation

Plantation is a great place to live as it offers a good school system, plenty of parks and recreation options, and low crime rates. The cost of living is also very affordable compared to other areas in Broward County.

Weston

Weston is a great place to live because it’s family-friendly and has a strong community feel. The city has plenty of parks, schools, and activities for children and adults alike. The area is known by locals as “the heart of Weston,” so you can expect a close-knit atmosphere from your neighbors. Additionally, if you’re looking for an area with high-performing schools but don’t want to pay the hefty price tag that comes with it—this might be your best option.

Cooper City

Cooper City is one of the best places to live in Broward County for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, it has a large and diverse population with many different ethnicities represented. According to the city’s website, more than 40% of residents are Hispanic. The city also offers great schools – Cooper City High School was recently named one of America’s Best High Schools by U.S News & World Report and has received recognition from Newsweek magazine as well. As far as safety goes, Cooper City claims their crime rate is lower than national averages for similar cities with similar populations (just over 50,000).

The community borders Everglades National Park on its western border which makes it easy to take advantage of all that park has to offer: biking trails; kayaking; canoeing/rafting; fishing; horseback riding; birdwatching tours; camping areas etc., all within walking distance from your home!

Cooper City is also known for its shopping opportunities – there are over 100 stores making up the Sawgrass Mills mall complex just minutes away from town! There are also many parks and recreation areas within easy access including several golf courses located throughout Broward County (some even offering free lessons).

Coral Springs

Coral Springs has the feel of a small town, and yet it’s close enough to the city without being in the middle of all that noise and traffic. Plus, there are many great schools in Coral Springs: public, private and charter. The cost of living here is lower than other areas in Broward County, which makes it affordable for everyone.

There are parks everywhere! There are also lots of recreational opportunities like golfing or playing tennis at one of our many excellent facilities throughout the city.

Miramar

Miramar is a large city with a population of over 100,000 and is the second largest city in Broward County. The city has one of the largest commercial districts in South Florida, as well as many parks and recreational facilities. This is a great place to live if you like the outdoors because Miramar offers everything from hiking trails to boat launches and kayaking clubs.

There are plenty of shopping areas around this area too so if you need something specific it’s likely that there will be an option close by!

Our Top Picks to Live in Broward County

Broward County is an excellent place to live, with a wide variety of neighborhoods, from downtown Fort Lauderdale to the Everglades. Some of the best areas in Broward County include:

Conclusion

Broward County is a great place for families to live. There are so many different neighborhoods and communities that you can choose from, ranging from small towns to larger cities. If you are looking for schools, housing prices, safety or other factors it can be helpful to talk with an agent who lives in the area and understands the local market.