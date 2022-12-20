Are you planning to learn about AWS or get AWS certification but don’t have any prior IT experience or degree?

With no IT experience, learning AWS can be a challenging task because there are numerous AWS services to understand, which can be overwhelming. Don’t worry. We’ll break down AWS today to help you understand and decide what to focus on. First and foremost, tell us about AWS and why you want to work there.

What is AWS?

AWS is the most preferable cloud computing platform for companies around the world. The main reason behind using AWS cloud service is that companies don’t have to locally store their data, which cuts costs and increases agility for any business. Furthermore, It provides high-level features, including computing, storage, and various other features. Many big companies are using AWS as a cloud computing service. But why are these giant companies using AWS cloud service? Let’s know the reason behind it.

Why Choose AWS as a Career Option?

There are several reasons to choose AWS as a career option, even if you don’t have any IT experience.

AWS is the fastest-growing public cloud

AWS is a market leader in cloud computing, accounting for 34% of the market. The rapid expansion of AWS cloud computing services across industries creates incredible job opportunities for candidates with the required AWS skills.

AWS is a highly preferable public cloud platform

AWS is considered a leader in public cloud computing. AWS dominates the competition with a market share of 34$ percent, which combines the market share of the next two competitors

High demand for AWS job opportunities

Job postings for public cloud developers are six to twelve times higher than in other fields, with AWS accounting for 60% of all cloud developer job opportunities. Indeed, employers in the United States are having difficulty finding individuals with cloud computing expertise.

Is an AWS Certificate Required to Get an AWS Job?

Firstly, let us know what AWS certification is. It is a series of qualifications that anyone can take to showcase their skills and expertise in AWS. But the real question is, is it required to get a job in AWS?

The simple answer is YES! As you don’t have any previous IT experience, clearing the AWS certificate will help to gain theoretical as well as practical knowledge, which will help you start your career in AWS.

Benefits of AWS Certification

Even if you don’t have any IT experience, getting an AWS certification exam makes your journey easy towards starting your career in AWS cloud service.

Develop the Required Skills and Knowledge

As a beginner in AWS, it is important to learn about AWS and get hands-on experience to land a job. To pass AWS certification, you require to learn a lot of fundamentals about AWS. Furthermore, you also need to gain practical knowledge to get the certificate. So passing AWS Certificate will help you develop a professional skill set.

Prove your Skills with AWS Certificate

Another benefit of an AWS certificate is that you can prove your skills through it. You will receive digital badges representing your certificate achievements once you have completed the certificate. These badges can be used on social media or as a digital signature in an email. These badges provide instant access to AWS sponsor events as well as an invitation to a regional appreciation reception. As a result, with this certificate, you can demonstrate your skills and expertise to land a job in AWS, even if you have no prior experience.

Better Earnings

The next benefit of getting AWS certification is about getting a better salary. According to a global survey report, by getting AWS certification, professionals can get a salary-hike vt of 25.9% as compared to their peers. The average salary of AWS certified professional is $113932, while that of a non-certified professional is $90512. This clearly shows that AWS certification can give you a better salary every month.

Expand Professional Network

One of the most essential benefits of AWS certification is joining the AWS community. As a certified professional, you can get access to the AWS communities and networks. Through this, you can get an opportunity to expand your network, which makes your journey easy in landing a good job.

From the above benefits, you can see that getting AWS certification is worth it. But the real question is which AWS certificate you should choose to get a job for those who don’t have IT experience.

Which AWS Certificate Should You Choose as a Beginner?

If you are starting your cloud career without any IT experience, you cannot just choose and start with any AWS certification. There are four levels of AWS certification which are

Foundational Level

This is an entry-level certificate which means for those who are new to cloud computing. You should have a basic understanding of cloud fundamentals and how it works in order to clear the exam. It is not mandatory to have prior IT experience at this level.

Certificate – AWS Cloud Practitioner Certificate

Prerequisites – It requires 6 months of fundamental knowledge of AWS and hands-on experience.

Associate Level

If you have practical experience with AWS services, then this certificate will help level up your career in AWS. These associate-level certificates cover various topics related to AWS services.

Prerequisites – Requires one year of hands-on experience with AWS services.

Certificates under this level

AWS-certified solution Architect

AWS Certified SysOps- Administrator.

AWS Certified Developer

Professional Level

This level requires expertise in technical skills and experience, and it is for Solution Architect and DevOps Engineer job roles.

Prerequisites – At least two years of experience in designing, operating, and troubleshooting solutions with AWS Cloud

Certificates under this level

AWS-Certified solution architect

AWS-Certified DevOps Engineer – Professional

Specialty Level

This level is for someone who is looking for specialization in certain skills. It requires technical knowledge of AWS services, and the certificates focus on a specific topic for specialization. You have to be an expert in that particular specialty before choosing a specialty-level certificate.

Prerequisites – Technical knowledge of AWS cloud service in a specialty domain.

Certificate under this domain

AWS-certified Advanced Networking

AWS certified security

AWS-certified machine learning

AWS-certified Alexa skill builder

AWS-certified Data Analytics

AWS certified database

From the above levels, you cannot just choose professional and specialty level certification, as it requires Prior IT experience, and levels are based on difficulty level. So as a beginner, you can start with AWS Cloud practitioner and solution architect – associate. Let us know why you should choose from either of them to start your career in cloud computing.

AWS Cloud Practitioner

AWS Cloud Practitioner Certification is for people to showcase their understanding of AWS cloud service. It is not compulsory to have a prior IT degree or experience to give this exam. However, the candidate needs to learn about the fundamentals of cloud computing in order to pass the exam. It is advisable that before obtaining an Associate-level or specialty-level certification, you should give AWS cloud practitioner certification.

Requirements

You should have basic knowledge of AWS cloud network IT support and its uses.

You should have at least six months of hands-on experience with the AWS cloud.

Steps to Clear the AWS Examination and Get a Job

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you clear the AWS certification exam even though you don’t have any prior IT experience.

Join an Online Course – You may join an online training program course that will help you understand the fundamentals and give you hands-on experience with AWS, which will make it easy to clear the exam on the first attempt. Consider the Study Guide Available Online

Before giving the exam, you should consider going through the study material and course outline to achieve the desired result. This will help you in getting a deeper understanding of the subject matters and concepts.

Read Multiple Whitepapers

AWS has certain valuable information that will help you get some answers correct in the examination. Solving the whitepaper can also boost your confidence for the examination.

Give Practice Test

Once you complete the syllabus, it is recommended to give as many practice tests as possible. Giving a practice test will get you trained to solve the question paper on time. Furthermore, You also know where your preparation level stands by giving a mock test.

Give Enough Time for Preparation

Schedule your exam after you are ready. Give sufficient time for preparation, and then go for the exam after having confidence.

Give the Exam

Last but not least, give the exam. Be confident while giving the exam. Also, make sure to read the question carefully before answering it, as misunderstanding the question can lead to a wrong answer. It is also recommended to take the time limit into consideration while answering each question in order to complete the examination within the given time duration.

Get Internships

Once you are certified, it is advisable to get an internship while starting your cloud computing career, as you don’t have any prior IT experience. Internships will help you to get experience in AWS, and adding it to your resume will make it easy for you to land a good full-time job.

Final Words

To conclude, starting your career in AWS with no IT experience is challenging but not impossible. You can begin with an associate-level examination as an entry-level in AWS. Besides providing promising salary and career development options, AWS has high-demand job opportunities in the market. So if you are planning to start your career in AWS, then this is the right time to do so. Grab the opportunity Now!