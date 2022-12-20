9 Easy Ways to Attract More Followers to Your LinkedIn Page

Are you looking to attract more followers to your LinkedIn page? Check out our tips to increase your visibility & start growing your LinkedIn following.

Having a strong presence on LinkedIn is crucial for personal and professional success. With over 600 million users on the platform, LinkedIn offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with other professionals, promote your brand or business, and find new opportunities.

If you want your brand to succeed in today’s digital-centric world, you should always be thinking about growing your online presence. One of the best ways to improve the visibility of your business online is to attract more followers to your LinkedIn page.

The success of your organization depends on attracting new potential customers and turning them into loyal clients. So, the faster you boost that follower count, the better.

Legit Ways to Grow Your LinkedIn Page Followers

If you want to successfully boost your LinkedIn page followers, there are several ways to increase your visibility. Below are some expert recommendations you can start to implement as soon as today.

1) Optimize your LinkedIn Page

According to market research, pages with complete information get 30% more views on a weekly basis. You won’t be able to get more followers if you are getting fewer views than you really should. If you intend to attract your target audience, you need to have a fully optimized page.

Think about what your audience is looking for on LinkedIn and try to use keywords in your tagline, about section, and any descriptions to give yourself an edge.

2) Add a “Follow” Button

One of the best ways to drive traffic to your LinkedIn page is by adding a “follow” button to your website or blog. You should always have measures in place to help redirect people to your page if you want to grow your following.

Your email signature is a great place to include things like a link to your professional LinkedIn page. Not only will it help you increase your follower count, but it will also help you forge meaningful connections on the platform, which enhances your visibility.

3) Make Use of Video and Visual Content

Anyone that wants to make an impression with their content on LinkedIn needs to use video as part of their marketing strategy, simply because the algorithm favors video content over image or text only. With that in mind, you should always strive to create eye-catching videos that will stand out in your audience’s feeds.

The more interesting your visuals are, the more likely you are to get engagement on those posts. When you’re putting content together, think about what might make someone stop scrolling.

4) Involve Your Employees

If you want your business to come across as active and professional, make sure all of your team members are connected to your LinkedIn page. It shows the LinkedIn community that you have actively involved staff, and ask them to spread the word about your business and invite friends and colleagues to like your page.

Using the tag feature, you can keep your employees interested in using LinkedIn by sharing fun updates and commending staff on their accomplishments. Many business owners will announce new hires on LinkedIn as a sign of good faith and social proof of their commitment to their employees.

It also looks great if the public can see you retain employees for long periods.

5) Research Your Competitor’s Page

If you want to know what works well in your niche, it helps to check what others are doing. Consider doing a quick analysis of your competition to see what aspects of their page might be of value for you to replicate. Of course, you should think of this as inspiration and always try to put your own twist on your content.

6) Use Relevant Hashtags in Your Posts

For people to follow you, they need to be able to find you first, which is why visibility is such a crucial aspect in building your brand on the platform. Before you post anything, try to always include 3 to 5 hashtags that are relevant to the niche and content.

This will help you reach a more specific audience and give them an opportunity to join in on conversations related to your industry or brand. Chances are they will respond well to your content if it speaks to them, and they’ll give you a follow.

7) Mention Companies and Influencers

Consider the key players in your industry and identify any influential individuals or companies that you would like to be associated with. Mentioning them in your updates can help you gain visibility within their networks and increase the chances of them sharing your content.

However, be selective about who you mention and avoid overdoing it, as it can come across as spammy. Make sure to only mention people and companies that you respect and would be proud to be linked with.

8) Run a Giveaway

A foolproof way to generate excitement around your brand or a new product launch is by running a contest or other type of giveaway promotion. While the details will depend on your specific niche, the end goal is always getting your audience to perform a task that leads to you getting more followers.

You can include a click-the-action element to capture valuable user data and help further your marketing and promotional efforts.

9) Buy Real LinkedIn Followers

The fastest way to increase your LinkedIn followers is to purchase them. This is a cost-effective and easy option that allows you to quickly build a following from scratch. Having a large number of followers can help increase your visibility on LinkedIn and can also serve as a signal to others that you are an influential and credible professional in your field.

You can purchase LinkedIn page followers from Media Mister, which provides followers from real and verified accounts. By purchasing from them, you will receive them immediately, which will give your profile instant credibility and increased exposure. This will also extend the reach of your profile.

Additionally, Media Mister has extensive experience and knowledge in the field of social media services, so you can benefit from their expertise.

Conclusion

What you decide to implement first is up to you, but you need to have a strategy in place if you want to attract more followers to your LinkedIn page and create excitement around your brand. The only thing that really stands between you and rip-roaring business success is improved exposure, so what are you waiting for?