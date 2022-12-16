Should teenagers be allowed to vape – Why or Why not?

Vapes are only recommended to people who want to quit smoking and use vapes as a quitting tool. Vaping also comes with age restrictions in the UK, with 18 years or older people allowed to vape and buy vape kits.

That being said, if you are a beginner, the best vaping device for you will be a disposable vape. Elux legend mini, IVG Bar, Element klik klak, and Lost Mary are the famous and trending disposable vape among the vapour community.

Disposable Vape Device

Disposable vapes are perfect for people who are transitioning from smoking. These easy-to-maintain and carry devices not only offer a higher nicotine content to ex and transitioning smokers but also offer them a cigarette smoking-like experience. This way, people mimic the motion of smoking a cigarette, and the nicotine content in a disposable vape helps curb the cravings.

Nicotine E-Liquid Types

There are two basic types of nicotine E-liquids:

Freebase Nicotine

Most E liquids come with freebase nicotine, which is the pure form of nicotine.

The other liquid ingredients include vegetable glycerine, water, and propylene glycol. This form of nicotine is used in traditional cigarettes and replacement therapies – NRTs.

Freebase nicotine came to the market in the 1960s when tobacco companies added ammonia. Ammonia makes nicotine more addictive as it makes it potent.

Also, the freebase nicotine is acidic, meaning consumption in higher concentrations can become quite hard to inhale.

Even without the regulations, most vapers did not use more than 24mg of nicotine, as anything above is sure to give a very harsh hit to the throat.

Nicotine Salts

Nic salts in the disposable vape come from the tobacco leaves. This kind of nicotine is not readily absorbed by the body and is also less addictive. Also, in 2015 a company deduced that bonding Nic salt with benzoic acid lowers its PH. What that did is, promise a smoother nicotine hit when used in the E liquids.

Plus, benzoic acid also increases the speed at which nicotine gets absorbed by the body, meaning people will get an immediate hot compared to those who use freebase nic liquids.

Despite all the benefits of vapes for quitting smoking, vapes are still not recommended to non-smokers, especially underage individuals.

Getting Teens to Stop Vaping

How can you, as a guardian and parent, deter your teens from vaping?

Talk to them about it

Habits are not easy to drop; thus, you need to talk and engage your teen in positive dialogue. You can do several things with your teens and introduce them to the right path, thus creating a lifelong habit of making constructive decisions.

Announce the intention and quitting dates

It will help your teen if they have a proper plan with all the important factors outlined. Set up a quitting date, and share it with trusted people, so your kids get a sense of accountability and confidence.

Know there will be side-effects

When a person quits vaping, expect some withdrawal symptoms, which would help if you are prepared. Some symptoms include headaches, anxiety, irritability, and trouble sleeping.

Take Control

The more early a person or a teen stops vaping, the better it will mitigate mental health effects. Parents are encouraged to keep an open mind with their teens and work alongside them to curb their vape use.