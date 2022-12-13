Is It Worthwhile To Invest In Smart Smoke Detectors?

Smoke alarms have been straddling the line between “vital life-saving tool” and “shockingly obsolete irritation” for the past 50 years. You can now get a smart smoke detector, though, if you’re ready to spend a little more money. These smart alarms can communicate with other smart devices, send remote alerts to your phone, and be turned off using straightforward voice commands.

Nevertheless, smart smoke alarms and wireless smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are above $100. They cost money, and like regular smoke detectors, they lose their effectiveness after ten years. So, are smart smoke detectors a good investment?

What Exactly Is a Smart Smoke Detector?

The typical smoke alarm only performs a few tasks. When it detects smoke, its sounder sends you multiple loud beeps in a row. It chirps when the battery is running low, and if you’re lucky, it has a snooze button.

All three of these features are available in smart smoke detectors, along with some cool upgrades. Even if you’re not home, they can still send warnings to your phone if they find smoke or carbon monoxide. Additionally, you may use your phone or voice assistant to temporarily shut down smart smoke detectors in the event of a false alarm.

It’s interesting to note that Google’s Nest Protect will alert you prior to an alarm sounding. Its built-in speaker will alert you to the presence of smoke in the space so you have time to protect your ears or turn off the alarm.

Additionally, if you place smart smoke detectors throughout your house, they will come together to form a network. Intriguingly, this enables your alarms to inform you which room is smokey or full of carbon monoxide by sounding off simultaneously on all of your alarms.

We just need to get two things straight. First of all, an interconnected system does not require you to purchase smart smoke alarms. There are connecting features available on some models of battery-operated alarms. Moreover, an electrician can connect the hard-wired alarm system in your house if it isn’t already.

Smart smoke detectors aren’t “better at detecting smoke” or anything similar. They are made of the same materials as standard smoke and CO detectors. The only significant distinction is that smart smoke alarms can transmit remote alerts, are more practical, and can work with your smart home.

Smart Home Integration Could Be Beneficial in an Emergency

We enjoy developing innovative strategies for automating smart home gadgets. For instance, a series of smart lamps can be controlled by a smart motion sensor in your bathroom. But what if we automated our homes with smart smoke detectors? That’s a crazy thought, isn’t it?

Maybe it’s not as weird after all. Your smart smoke detector may activate the alarms in your outside security cameras, turn on the lights, unlock the front door, turn off the HVAC system, and lock the doors automatically in the event of an emergency.

IFTTT or other protocols may be used to identify additional integrations for those who are tech-savvy. There are countless options, such as wanting your neighbors to receive an SMS if your alarm goes off while you are gone from home.

These may seem insignificant, yet they could help someone survive a house fire. If your smart smoke detector is connected to anything annoying, such as the alarms in your outdoor cameras, try to avoid any false alarms.

They Are Less Expensive Compared to Professionally Monitored Alarms

By now, you’ve probably discovered that smart smoke alarms are not inexpensive. Costing $120, a single Nest Protect is comparable to the price of a four-pack of standard “combination” smoke detectors. Old-school ionization alarms are even more affordable, and if you’re a homeowner, your neighborhood fire station might even give them to you for free.

The fact that smoke detectors only last 10 years is not helpful. By the way, this is not some arbitrary law. To comply with the rules, every smoke detector has a 10-year expiration date. Early users have proved that smart alarms like the Nest Protect stop operating on their tenth birthday.

But here’s the thing: when you are not at home, smart smoke detectors can still send you notifications. They provide you with real-time security. And in the past, individuals who could afford a professional monitoring service were the only ones who could have this peace of mind.

Basic burglary, fire, and smoke monitoring through professional monitoring services, often known as home security services, typically costs between $25 and $80 per month. After spending $300 to $600 on equipment, that is. Therefore, a smart smoke alarm is a cost-effective alternative.

A quick side note: Nest Protect can still be a useful addition to your house even if you already have a professional security system.

Final Thoughts – Do You Need To Purchase A Smart Smoke Detector?

The ability to remotely monitor any crises in your house is one of the main advantages of having a smart smoke detector.

This feature is helpful if you’re on vacation, at work, or running errands while away from home. If there is a fire and you are home, you can turn off the alarm with a few simple voice instructions and receive rapid updates.

Compared to standard smoke detectors, smart smoke alarms provide more convenience and peace of mind. When you are not home, they can notify you when an alarm might sound, send you notifications, or even work together with other smart home gadgets.

However, smart smoke detectors aren't cheap. If you wish to purchase more than one of these items, you will require a significant amount of money. Therefore, it is important to be able to have enough funds to invest in this smart gadget.