Lady Falcons Set New Volleyball Standard

By Terry Carter

The Tompkins Lady Falcons completed their grandest volleyball season in school history by playing for the 6A state championship in Garland.

While Tompkins set many new precedents by winning Region III and advancing to the state championship match with a close 3-2 win over Keller in the semifinals, the championship match against Dripping Springs did not cap the season with a win.

Dripping Springs (42-13) won the 6A championship, 3-0, and completed a dominant run through the 6A state tournament. Tompkins (42-5) completed its impressive season, and head coach Allison Merrell paid her respects to the entire squad.

“I’m so proud of these girls. Every Tompkins team has you as their role model, as they idol. They want to be you,” Merrell said of the 2022 Lady Falcons.

Tompkins seniors Cindy Tchouangwa and Tendai Titley teamed with 6-1 junior Skylar Skrabanek to create a towering Tompkins trio at the net all season. The hitters delivered the dominant power, serving and finesse that helped the Lady Falcons to new territory, a 42-5 record and a chance to play for the 6A state title.

After the title match, Tchouangwa, Titley and sophomore L Brooklynn Merrell all agreed that they have no regrets from the 2022 season. Tchouangwa and coach Merrell said they were pleased with the effort and teamwork Tompkins.

That mindset gives the Lady Falcons a head start next to again excel and reach for the state tournament.

IMAGE 182

After a record-breaking 42-5 run to the state finals, Tompkins returns plenty of talent, including standout 6-1 junior OH Skylar Skrabanek (14) to continue the Lady Falcons’ dominance. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)

IMAGE 1041

Sophomore L Brooklynn Merrell (5) has great touch in the back court, and she led Tompkins with 104 aces this season. She will be another key to this talented team next fall. (Photo by Terry Carter/UDPhotos)