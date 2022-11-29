Main trends in the online gambling industry

Online gambling has been one of the largest emerging markets since the advent of the Internet. Thanks to innovation, they are developing at an extraordinary rate. This segment is currently undergoing significant changes. Developers use the latest technology to open up more opportunities for players.

The games range expansion

As before, the most popular are classic online gambling, but users have become noticeably more open to new experiments:

Live games. One of the main disadvantages of online casino platforms is that they do not convey the real casino atmosphere. However, now games developers are creating live dealer games. These are “live” versions of games that are usually played in land-based casinos. Every year the number of developers is increasing, which means that the competition among them also increases. This, in turn, has a positive effect on the variety and quality of products.

Virtual and Augmented Reality. Some operators are already actively using virtual reality. VR games simulate the real experience of interacting with a casino quite successfully. The live dealer is replaced by an avatar, while the table and casino environment remain. However, not all players at home have a special helmet or goggles, which greatly reduces the potential audience.

Virtual sports. This is another genre of gambling that is considered to be the fastest growing in terms of the new users’ number in 2021. Virtual sports are similar to bookmaker bets, but the player makes bets not on real matches, but on virtual ones. This significantly speeds up the expectations of the result and makes the process more dynamic.

The growth dynamics of the popularity of online gambling is clearly demonstrated by Shangri La. At the time of launch in 2016, the site offered slots, live dealer games and classic sports betting. Nowadays the games collection has 6,000+ titles. The catalog from several dozen providers includes not only giants of gambling, but also lesser-known developers. Here there are scratch cards, slots with skill elements, and new games.

The sportsbook has also changed. A full-fledged betting platform has been implemented on the site. Users place bets on any sports – from football, basketball and hockey to less popular games such as golf, cricket and darts. For users who prefer to bet in live mode, the corresponding section is available. It contains the events taking place at the moment. Now you can find virtual sports and esports here.

In addition, the site has an impressive collection of livecasino games by dozen of developers. All of them provide more shooting angles, additional options and a faster process than their predecessors.

Mobile gambling

Over the past 10 years, the gambling business has changed a lot. So, a considerable share of it was first taken by computers. Later, by mobile phones: with the advent of smartphones, even more mobile versions of gambling appeared.

Nowadays, smartphones are indispensable and more and more people are using them for entertainment. Thanks to mobile phone development, many players now prefer them to computers.

Research has shown that by the end of 2021, the expected amount to be spent on gambling mobile applications will be around $ 106 million. With this, mobile gambling apps will also improve. Now, online gambling sites will increasingly focus on attracting players to their mobile apps.

So, Shangri La has launched its own mobile application in 2021. The app retains all the same convenience of access to a wide games variety, full functionality and excellent graphics quality.