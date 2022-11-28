Why I Chose to Go Solar: My Journey to Energy-Efficient Lighting in Texas

Making the switch to solar lighting has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and I’d be willing to do it over and over again. It’s not every day that you get to make a decision that will positively impact your wallet and the environment, but that’s precisely what I did when I decided to go solar. Let me tell you all about my journey to energy-efficient lighting in Texas!

Photo by Jan Van Bizar on Pexels

#1. Benefits over Expenses

When I learned about the wonderful science of solar energy, I wanted to have my share in helping the environment. I know we all do, but what makes us think twice is the amount we need to pull out of our bank accounts. However, in the end, finding out about all these long-term benefits finally convinced me, and that’s when I took the next step.

Big Return on Investment

With solar energy, you can save little by little on your electricity bill every month. After a few years, the savings add up, and you can quickly recoup the original investment. Plus, solar panels can generate more than enough electricity over time to power your home and potentially be sold back to the power company.

Environmentally Conscious Living

By opting for renewable energy resources like solar, you’re reducing your carbon footprint and positively contributing to the environment. Solar energy is clean, non-polluting, and renewable – meaning it won’t run out as long as there’s sunshine!

#2 Right Partners for Upgrades

In this journey, I knew I had to take all the professional help I could get. Since my light consumption would be totally “free” after my solar panel installation, I decided to enhance and upgrade my lighting fixtures.

According to the experts over at Blingle! Plano in Texas, “We are seeing more of our customers installing solar panels to reduce their energy costs. It is beneficial for people who are looking to power lighting designs that are becoming more of a want than a need.”

Good thing Texas has premium companies willing to work with me to customize my solar lighting solution! I knew this was a smart decision to make my house glow bright and beautiful!

#3 Panel Installation

Going solar takes time, but with the right people to help, it would surely be a hassle-free process.

Design Proposal

An inspection of the house, especially the roof, was needed to come up with the right solar panel design to have the roof still looking good while having the helpful panels on top. The experts were keen on giving the proper design proposal and had it meet my preference.

Installation and Activation

After the approval of the design, it is also essential to earn approval and a permit from the city. After this, the installation was done with no fuss, and after inspection, I had to go around my house testing my new solar-powered home!

#4 Lights On!

And so, after a few months of preparation, I finally got to see my new solar lighting come to life! The newly installed lights activated by the solar panels give off the house a dazzling appearance, and every penny spent was indeed worth it. And with that, I can continue to enjoy energy-efficient lighting in Texas without worrying about high electricity bills.

To Sum It Up

The shift to solar energy has been an excellent experience for me, and I’m so glad I chose to go with this green energy source. Not only do I feel good about helping the environment, but my wallet also feels the benefits. If you’re also considering making the switch, make sure to research your options and find the right partner to work with on your solar lighting project. It’s a rewarding journey that you won’t regret taking!