How long does it take for a nose piercing to heal? Aftercare tips 

Body perforations, most commonly known as “piercings” are older than we can imagine. They were already practiced by civilisations as old as the Ancient Romans and Egyptians, and god knows for how long before them. Even though purposes have shifted from a ritualistic to an aesthetic meaning, the art of ornamenting your body with piercings is still widely practiced today.

However, we must not forget that it is a body perforation after all, which means it is harming your body, with a required healing time. If not performed correctly, piercings might even be harmful. So let’s take a look at how long it takes for a nose piercing to heal and the set of aftercare tips you must absolutely keep in mind when getting one.

How Long Does it Take for a Nose Piercing to Heal?

The healing time will depend on the pierced nose area. Full healing will take at least a few weeks, as stated below:

2 weeks for an upper nasal piercing

4 weeks for a nostril piercing

8 weeks for a bullring piercing

The times indicated above are minimum average healing times, it may take more or less time for your piercing to heal depending on many factors, including the aftercare tips we will give below.

The Immediate After Effects: How Does Your Body React to Being Pierced?

As soon as your cartilage is pierced, your body will send an inflammatory response to the affected area, and your immune system will send histamine. This and other substances will cause pain and inflammation. This will be the first step before healing is completed.

The 3 Post-Piercing Healing Stages

Here’s the 3 phases you will go through in your post-piercing healing process:

Phase 1 : inflammation

Let’s take a look at this in greater detail. Inflammation will be your immune system’s first reaction to protect you. This is your organism defending itself against a perceived attack. You will produce a transparent liquid that will clean the wound and begin the scarring process. This phase will take an average 1-2 weeks during which you will experience swelling and redness.

Phase 2: Irritation

This is the phase you will enter after inflammation is over. In the previous phase, your skin around the perforation area has become red and cutaneous soreness has appeared. This will be the remainder of that, with a gradual improvement of your condition. This phase takes between 4 to 8 weeks, depending on the nose piercing area. During this time, your wound will continue to segregate a transparent, slightly yellowish liquid, and small scar tissue will form.

Phase 3: Healing

This phase technically begins the second after your nose is perforated. It allows your tissue to reconstruct itself after being wounded. The length of all of these phases will vary depending on your degree of aftercare.

First Tips to Avoid Infection

An infection is your worst enemy, as it might completely ruin your piercing and lead to severe pain. So make sure you follow our advice:

Wash Your Hands Often

Wash your hands with neutral soap for a steady period of at least 20 seconds. Do this especially if you can’t avoid touching your piercing, which is something you will most likely want to do.

Wet Your Skin

What will most usually happen is that scar tissue will not be formed immediately, but if this is your case, make sure you keep your skin wet around your piercing to soften them so you can get rid of them.

Disinfect the Wound

Whether with oxygen water or alcohol, apply a few drops on the frontal part of the perforation and another in the rear part. Repeat this process at least 3 times per day, especially in the morning and at night.

How Can I Accelerate the Post-Piercing Healing Process?

Some people ask whether it is possible to accelerate the healing process after getting a nose piercing. This is especially common among people who have had nose surgery and are worried about possible consequences.

Someone in particular who had a rhinoplasty Turkey was a little disappointed when he found out that there is no guarantee of faster healing, even if you follow the most basic hygiene guidelines.

This is due to the fact that we all have different bodies with different healing and scarring times, which also depend on our diet, life habits, and the body artist who executed the perforation (not to mention the perforation in itself).

A series of extra measures that might help accelerate the process include: