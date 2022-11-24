3 Ways To Expedite A Maritime Claim

It is common to hear people lament that their personal injury or property damage claim in a maritime accident is taking a long time, and they are running out of energy and money to keep going. Maritime claim laws can be complex, and it can be challenging to document all the evidence in a short time. However, there are a few things that can be done to expedite matters.

What is a Maritime Claim?

Maritime law, also known as admiralty law, refers to the laws that govern injuries and accidents that happen to workers or passengers on or near the waters. The accident victim can make a maritime claim to recover compensation for the damages sustained in the maritime accident. This can include lost income, medical bills, property damage, pain and suffering, and other types of compensation. Individuals that were injured working at sea can recover their damages through the Jones Act law, which protects the rights of seamen on the vessel at the time of injury.

How to Expedite Your Maritime Claim

It can be frustrating to suffer personal injuries or financial damages as a result of a maritime accident, especially if it was caused by the negligence or wrongdoing of someone else. Understandably, you would want quick, fair, and full compensation for your suffering. There are a few ways that expedite the maritime claim process, so you can get justice and your well-deserved compensation on time.

Seek Immediate Medical Care

You should seek immediate medical attention if you have been injured in a maritime accident. If you don’t appear to be injured, you should get a medical check-up to ensure you escaped any type of bodily harm. A medical check right after the accident will also help you establish a clear connection between the accident and your injuries.

Keep in mind that traumatic events such as accidents can also have an impact on your mental health resulting in PTSD, depression, and anxiety, so don’t hesitate to seek mental health treatment for your suffering. You want to include the maximum applicable medical bills in your claim, so you can expedite the claim process. You must ensure you collect all the medical records, receipts, and invoices required to prove the treatment you have received.

Document Evidence

One of the major delays in a maritime settlement or trial is the time it takes to collect, document, and present evidence. In some cases, the victim of the accident is incapacitated and is not able to gather evidence right after the accident. One of the benefits of hiring an attorney is that they can help victims gather evidence for their cases.

Getting medical records from hospitals, acquiring surveillance footage, convincing witnesses to testify, and gathering other types of evidence can take time. Issuing a demand letter to the defendant’s legal team for any type of evidence or record is another time-consuming process.

Some of this waiting might be unavoidable, but you can expedite matters by being organized and proactive. This is assuming that you are in decent health after the accident and can gather the evidence yourself. Organizing all the required documents in one place can help expedite the process. This includes all the medical reports, prescription slips, property repair bills, and paperwork. Having solid evidence will help maximize your personal injury claim compensation.

Hire a Maritime Accident Attorney

One of the best things you can do to expedite your maritime claim is to hire a maritime attorney. They will use their experience to get you maximum compensation in the least amount of time. Insurance companies are a major hurdle in the claim process, as not only will they try to slow you down, they can pressure you into accepting a low offer. It is common for victims to accept a low offer as a result of mental exhaustion and frustration that accompanies maritime claims.

An experienced maritime personal injury attorney is well versed in general maritime law, the Harbor Workers Compensation Act, and the Jones Act, which might apply to your case. They are also experienced in common injuries at sea, which can be different to those on dry land.

With an attorney by your side, you will have the guidance and confidence to handle the communication with the insurance company. If required, your attorney can take care of the communication and negotiation with the insurance company, leaving you to focus on healing from the accident. You can learn more about filing a maritime claim in Houston to know what steps to follow to streamline your claim.