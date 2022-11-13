Is your MySQL database operating slowly? Learn to check MySQL analyze table statement and tables optimization in command-line. Use dbForge Studio for MySQL.

How to Make Your MySQL Database Run Faster?

MySQL is an open-source database management system developed by Oracle. It uses structure query language (SQL) to structure the collection of data. With 5 million users, MySQL is one of the most recognizable data structuring and storage system.

Companies with personalized database systems still use MySQL as it effectively builds and maintains software stacks, customer-facing web applications, and data storage systems. For example, Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Wikipedia query data and perform analyses through MySQL.

Despite the efficiency of this database management system, you may experience the software slowing down over time. To solve this issue, you need to optimize table in MySQL by using different optimization techniques.

Learn How to Optimize MySQL Tables and Database

The right time to optimize MySQL tables is when the software works too slowly or takes too much storage space. Before starting the optimization process, you should check MySQL analyze table statement. The statement stores the key distribution analysis of a specific table in Information Schema Statistics. Then you can optimize table in MySQL to reclaim the unused space by compressing and defragmenting the data file.

Even though optimization is a vital part of updating the database, it can take a vast amount of time, depending on the size of the table and overall database. Therefore, you should make a proper plan before locking up a transaction system for several hours in table optimization. You can use some of these techniques to improve performance during table optimization.

If the table can function without an index, you can remove it before starting the optimization process. It will reduce the total optimization time, and you can add the index back once the optimization is completed.

In some cases, the secondary indexes cause speed issues instead of the primary ones, as they are more prone to fragmentation over time. That is why you must first figure out which value needs to be optimized. Instead of locking the entire table, you can only optimize the secondary index to see whether the issue persists or not

Once the analysis is done, follow these steps to optimize all MySQL tables.

Step One

The first step is to determine which table should be optimized. To do that:

Connect to the database by using this code: mysql> use <database_name>

Now run the following command and put your table’s name in the command: mysql> show table status like “<table name>”/G

This will present the list of output values. Check the data length and data-free parameters to determine which table requires optimization.

Step Two

The second step is to optimize the tables with this code:

mysql> optimize table <table_name>;

This command will make a temporary copy of the table and lock it for a specific period. You can work on the copy and replace the data when the original table is released from the lock. You can use the abovementioned code to optimize more than one table. Just add a comma between the tables’ names to separate them.

Use Command-Line to Optimize Table

You can use these steps to optimize all tables in MySQL using the command line.

Log into the MySQL command line.

Select your database

Type out the command for the table. If you don’t type the ‘mytablename’ in the command, the result will show the information of all tables.

The result of this command will appear similar to the image below

The “Data_free” value shows how much free space you have on the table that should be optimized.

Use this command to optimize the table

This command will take some time to run, depending on the size and free space of the table. After the optimization is complete, the result will be similar to the image attached below

Your table is fully optimized as the “Data_free” section is reduced to zero.

Use GUI Client to Optimize MySQL Table

dbForge Studio for MySQL is a powerful and comprehensive IDE and MySQL GUI tool. It contains different features for database management, development, and maintenance. You can use it to create and execute multiple queries in MySQL. Moreover, it can debug stored routines and automate the database while comparing, synchronizing, and analyzing the table data.

You can utilize this IDE in MySQL to optimize all tables. These are the steps you need to follow when optimizing MySQL tables through dbForge Studio for MySQL.

Open dbForge Studio for MySQL and run SQL command to acquire more free space

Write “SHOW TABLE STATUS LIKE table_name” in the window. It will display Data_length (occupied space) and Data_free (free space) on the table.

You can retrieve values from both columns and return them to the sakila database to free unused space.

The Table Maintenance tool of dbForge Studio for MySQL is effective in completing various table optimization tasks, such as:

Table analyzation

Table optimization

Table error checks

Table checksum

Table repair and maintenance

You can access and use the Table Maintenance tool with these steps:

Go to the database menu and click on the Table Maintenance option

Select the database connection and its name

Select the table or tables you want to optimize

Now you are on the maintenance operation page

Select the type of maintenance you want to conduct

Press the “execute” button to run the command

Depending on the size of your table, the optimization will take specific time and complete.

Your table will be thoroughly optimized when the “OK” values appear in the command box.

Summary

MySQL is a database management system that stores rational data in rows and columns. This software can control, manage, define, and manipulate query data. However, the database needs regular updates to maintain the table’s functioning and free allocated space.

You can optimize the tables in MySQL through the command-line interface and dbForge Studio for MySQL. They are both effective in analyzing and optimizing MySQL tables. This guide expands on both functions, so you can follow this to conduct specific optimizing actions on all tables.