4 Tinder Tips To Help You Navigate The Modern Dating Scene

Looking to navigate the modern app led dating scene – here are some great tips to make the most of Tinder

Stand Out From The Crowd

Never send basic messages such as Hey or What’s Up. When it comes to dating, you almost need to think of it as selling yourself or marketing your assets.

Most women on Tinder receive tons of messages, and many of them go unopened for lack of time or simply put, lack of interest. Women on Tinder tend to have a set criteria they look for before they consider answering messages. If your message isn’t unique or doesn’t stand out in any way, there’s a good chance it’ll get overlooked.

Pro Tip: Construct your message AFTER reading her profile page and considering what you may share as a common interest. The goal here is to make a connection.

Bad Photos Kill The Vibe

Having a bad photo of yourself can really kill off your chances of snagging a date. Take an objective look at the photos you’ve chosen of yourself for your profile and be brutally honest. Would you date yourself? You may find yourself tempted to upload an older photo, but if your date is going to be misled, it’s going to end in disaster.

Selfies are okay to use on Tinder, but do make the background at least remotely interesting. Your bedroom wall as a backdrop is hardly going to woo anyone! Lastly, avoid the urge to put up a shirtless photo of yourself. The only exception to this rule is if your photo is of you doing an activity where going without a shirt makes sense.

Pro Tip: Never upload a photo of yourself with your friends or other guys in it. This will ultimately make a woman start comparing your looks to that of your friends’.

Flirt Without Soliciting Sex

Yes, many women are on Tinder for a hookup, but that doesn’t mean coming off as obnoxious and filled with sex talk. Tinder messages should always convey a connection between the two of you while you use witty banter to talk to her. Never mention sex as an outcome until you’re actually on a date.

Make sure you also have public dates at a popular venue. Avoid anything such as inviting her over to your house because it’s hardly appropriate.

Pro Tip: Believe it or not, cheesy romance novels can help you construct flirtatious messages on Tinder. This doesn’t mean you have to read these novels, but you can use them to inspire yourself when interacting with someone who you have a sexual interest in.

Set Standards For Yourself

Never sell yourself short by not setting standards for yourself. When constructing your About Me page, make sure to write a few lines about the kind of woman you’re looking for. When you send out messages to women, you’ll have a higher chance of receiving a response if they see that your profile is well thought out and that you do indeed share some commonalities.

Pro Tip: Humor is a great way to elevate an otherwise boring Tinder profile without being over-the-top. Never forget the importance of infusing a small dose of humor in your interactions as many women tend to value this in a potential date. However, you shouldn’t force yourself to become something you’re not. Fill out your About Me page in a way that makes you look desirable but is also realistic.