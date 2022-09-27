Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents “Pulga en el Club” on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Women’s Home Club in Spring Branch to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

WHAT: In recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – October 15) Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) is celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans past and present, culminating in “Pulga en el Club” or Flea Market in the Club. Members of the community are invited to stop by the market (also a fundraiser) at The Women’s Home Club on Oct. 5 to shop and purchase items that the youths have made, including artwork, jewelry and food associated with a specific Latin American country.

During the celebration, guests can enjoy complimentary food and beverages, music, loteria (Mexican Bingo) and performances by Club members. The event is part of the workforce readiness program on entrepreneurship for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Other BGCGH celebrations of National Hispanic Heritage Month have included book club participation, beginner dance lessons, including salsa, along with cooking basics.

WHO: Participants in “Pulga en el Club” are current members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston representing several Clubs.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 5

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: 1905 Jacquelyn Dr., Houston, TX 77055

COST: “Pulga en el Club” is free and open to the public.

Photo credit: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston