The Dorra Slimming treatment is a revolutionary new body contouring treatment that offers patients a non-surgical alternative to liposuction. This new treatment is FDA-cleared and clinically proven to be safe and effective. The treatment uses advanced ultrasound technology to target and reduce fat in the abdomen, hips, and thighs. The treatment is painless, requires no anesthesia, and has no downtime. This kind of slimming treatment is an ideal solution for patients looking to slim down and improve their body contour without surgery.

What is the Dorra Tummy, Hip & Thigh Slimming procedure?

Dorra tummy, hip & thigh slimming is a new, minimally invasive procedure that can help you achieve a slimmer, more toned appearance. This Dorra slimming procedure uses a unique combination of radiofrequency and ultrasound energy to target and destroy fat cells in the abdomen, hips, and thighs.

This procedure is a safe and effective way to help you achieve your desired body shape. It is minimally invasive, meaning there is no surgery or downtime required. And, because the procedure targets specific areas of the body, you can expect to see results in just a few treatments.

If you are unhappy with your current body shape and are looking for a safe and effective way to slim down, the Dorra Tummy, Hip & Thigh Slimming procedure may be right for you.

How does the procedure work?

This procedure is a non-invasive, fat-reduction treatment that uses laser energy to target and destroy fat cells. The body’s natural processes then eliminate the treated fat cells. The slimming procedure can be used to slim and sculpt the tummy, hips, and thighs.

What are the benefits of this slimming procedure?

It is an FDA-cleared, minimally-invasive body contouring treatment that can help you achieve a slimmer, more toned appearance. This non-surgical procedure uses patented technology to deliver controlled heat to the treatment area, resulting in fat cell destruction and a reduction in circumference.

It is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that can contour the stomach, hips, and thighs. It is a good option for patients who are not candidates for surgery or for those who want to avoid the downtime and recovery associated with surgery. The procedure can be done in a single treatment, or multiple treatments can be done for more dramatic results. The results are typically long-lasting, and there are minimal side effects.

How much does it cost?

Slimming treatment is an excellent way to achieve a slimmer, more toned appearance. It can take about 1-2 hours in our office. The cost of the procedure depends on the amount of fat and tissue removed, as well as the size of the area being treated. Generally, the Dorra slimming procedure starts at $3,500.

Conclusion

