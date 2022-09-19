Best Dietary Supplements to Boost Athletic Performance

There may be instances where the amount of a particular nutrient present in natural foods does not align with our requirements based on our physical activities on a daily basis. We can easily rely on dietary supplements in such scenarios.

Some supplements that can help you perform athletically better and achieve your daily objectives may include:

Creatine

Creatine is made up of amino acids – L-arginine, glycine, and L-methionine in our body. Supplements, it is found in the form of creatine monohydrate. You can buy creatine powder or other forms of creatine supplements if you regularly indulge in high-intensity training and workout regimes. It aids the production of Adenosine triphosphate (ATP), increases the amount of energy supplied to muscles on an instant basis, and helps you execute anaerobic exercises effectively.

How to Consume: The idea behind using creatine is to help your body adapt to certain training schedules. The loading dose or the dose for the initial 5 days should be 20 grams per day, followed by the daily dose of 3-5 grams for 12 weeks. Consuming higher than the recommended dosage of creatine may harm gut health and cause bloating. Multiple brands offer creatine supplements online as well as offline.

Protein

Protein contains twenty types of amino acids, and is considered to indirectly affect athletic performance. It aids muscle formation, maintenance, and repair. It is usually consumed after working out to aid the body in recovery. Protein also boosts overall metabolism, and also enhances the use of oxygen in muscle movement. Animal-based (whey protein and casein) , as well as plant-based (soy protein and pea protein) protein supplements, are available in the market.

How to Consume: The daily recommended quantity for consuming protein supplement ranges between 1.4-2g per kilogram of the individual’s body weight.

Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) contain three types of amino acids – Leucine, Isoleucine and Valine in the ratio 2:1:1. Mitochondria present in the skeletal muscle process BCAAs to provide energy required during an active session. BCAAs are an instant source of energy, aid building muscle, maintain muscle mass, and assist in post-workout recovery.

How to Consume: The recommended dosage of BCAAs is up to 20 grams a day for a maximum of 20 weeks.

Caffeine

Neuromodulator adenosine acts like a sedative, and its effects can be ceased by the consumption of caffeine. Caffeine also acts as an ergogenic aid, that is, it reduces fatigue, stimulates adrenaline, and also aids recovery. It helps generate energy and boosts performance for both intermittent as well as endurance activities.

How to Consume: Caffeine should be consumed in moderate amounts ranging between 400-500 mg per day for adults. Excess consumption may cause insomnia, restlessness, nausea, and other issues.

Fish Oil

Fish oils are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are said to be beneficial for increasing performance, aid recovery, and reduce the risk of ending up with an injury or illness. EPA and DHA are types of omega-3 fatty acids present in fish oil, and are known for their property to reduce muscle soreness after a workout.

How to Consume: The recommended daily amount of consumption for fish oil is 200-500 mg with both EPA and DHA present in the same.

Conclusion

Consuming these supplements alone may not be enough to improve athletic performance. It is important to balance out your meals and consume all the nutrients essential to achieve your fitness goals.

Do you use any of these supplements? Feel free to comment and share your experience with us!