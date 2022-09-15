Stories of the most famous car emblems

The country that produces the best and most famous cars in the world is Germany, and the first car was made there. Therefore, we would like to tell you about the creation of the five most famous German car emblems.

Mercedes-Benz

The well-known star that represented the logo of the Mercedes-Benz company was created in 1916. It was a symbol of Daimler’s use of engines in the air, on land and in water, as the company also produced aircraft and marine engines. In 1926, the Benz and Daimler companies merged. They formed the world-famous company “Daimler-Benz AG”. The united emblem became a star with three rays of Mercedes-Benz in a laurel wreath.

There is also another and more common version of the origin of the emblem. The three rays are the names of three people: Wilhelm Maybach (a great designer), Emil Jellinek and his daughter Mercedes.

Audi

The founder of the company, August Gorkh, translated his last name into Latin. So the word “listen” (Horch in German) became “Audi”. The full name of the company, which began producing cars in 1910, became “Audi Automobilwerke GmbH Zwickau”. Its first logo was a triangular stand upside down with the inscription “Audi”, on which the number “1” was visible.

However, due to the First World War and the critical situation in the country, four companies that were engaged in the production of cars at that time decided to unite. This is how the merger of Audi, Horch, Dampf-Kraft-Wagen (DKW) and Wanderer took place. The new general name of the company was Auto Union.

And its symbol became four rings, in each of which there was an emblem of one of the former independent divisions. After that, the company changed the emblem a couple more times, and it reached the final version only in 2009, where there were already modern features that became more voluminous and silver, and the inscription with the name moved to the lower left edge.

BMW

At the very beginning, the company was engaged in the production of aircraft engines. It is because of this black circle depicted on the emblem that it means a stylized propeller, and the inscribed letters BMW stand for Bavarian Motor Works. Later, the emblem was changed. Its central part was divided into four triangles – two silver-white and two blue. They symbolize the sky and steel, and these colors are also traditional, since the flag of Bavaria consists of the same colors.

Volkswagen

In 1937, a company for the production of “people’s cars” (translation of the name Volkswagen) was founded. The basis of the first car was the development of the design bureau of Ferdinand Porsche. The well-known and familiar features of the Volkswagen logo appeared on cars already after the war. The letters “VW” were simply inscribed in a circle. In the sixties, designers framed the entire logo with a square. However, it did not take root for a long time and was revised several more times. Subsequently, a modern, larger and more visible version of the sign was created. Such changes gave the logo modern features, but did not change the main purpose — to make the car immediately recognizable on the roads.

Opel

The first logo is nothing more than the initials of the company’s founder, Adam Opel. Since 1962, the company has been engaged in the production of sewing machines. That’s when the logo had the letter “A” and the letter “O” inside. At the first stages of creating cars, Opel closely cooperated with the Renault company. Immediately after that, in 1906, a logo with the inscription “Opel Russelheim” appeared. Then the sign changed many times, and already 1964 became a decisive year in the formation of the logo in the form in which we know it now. After all, it was this year that a graphic image of lightning appeared on it for the first time.

Quality cars are not only made in Germany. You only need to look around the streets, and you will be able to see cars of different nationalities and their development is no less interesting. The history of the origin and development of the logos of various cars should be considered separately. More detailed information can be viewed on the website. A huge number of other brands are also represented there, and not only in the automotive industry